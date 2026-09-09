Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards
Nominations are now open through October 31, 2026.
Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards.
The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.
2026 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards Categories
- Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
- Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Dance Production
- Best Direction Of A Musical
- Best Direction Of A Play
- Best Ensemble
- Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
- Best Musical
- Best New Play Or Musical
- Best Performer In A Musical
- Best Performer In A Play
- Best Play
- Best Production of an Opera
- Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Play
- Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
- Favorite Local Theatre
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Die Hard is a Christmas Movie
Know Theatre of Cincinnati (12/03-12/20)
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Holidays Around the World!
Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (12/12-12/12)
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Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon in Concert
Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (9/25-9/26)
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Trials
Patricia Corbett Theater, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (10/22-10/22)
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Ariel Quartet: New Worlds
Robert J. Werner Recital Hall, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (4/06-4/06)
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Ariel Quartet: Shadows
Robert J. Werner Recital Hall, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (10/27-10/27)
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Between Folk and Art
Robert. J. Werner Recital Hall, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (11/23-11/23)
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Places We Can No Longer Go
Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (9/17-9/17)
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Of Land and Sea
Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (3/05-3/05)
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The Children
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (1/30-2/21)