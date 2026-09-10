Video: Inside Look at HEIST at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

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A new episode of Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's series The Inside Look turns its attention to HEIST, offering audiences a behind-the-scenes preview before they see the play onstage. The video features Osborn Family Producing Artistic Director Blake Robison discussing the production's plot, structure and themes without giving away key story details.

The Inside Look format is designed for audiences who want additional context before attending a performance, pairing commentary from a member of the Playhouse's artistic team with insight into how the production comes together on stage. Robison's discussion of HEIST focuses on the shape of the play rather than its specific twists, keeping the conversation spoiler-free for those planning to see it.

The video was produced by Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, the Tony Award-winning regional theatre known for staging both new works and established plays across its Cincinnati venues. As with other installments in the series, the episode is intended to be watched in advance of a performance for viewers who want more background on a show before the curtain rises.

The Playhouse has recently highlighted other productions through similar video features, including first-look footage tied to its production of Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical, part of a broader effort to give audiences context on its season offerings ahead of performances.

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