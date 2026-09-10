CORNER OF THE SKY: THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SCHWARTZ Will Make World Premiere at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

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Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) will open its 41st Season with the world premiere musical revue Corner of the Sky: The Songs of Stephen Schwartz, featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer of Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Prince of Egypt, and more. Conceived and created by CCM alumnus Scott Coulter, this thrilling new musical celebration showcases five decades of unforgettable songs from one of theater's most beloved storytellers. Playing September 5–27, 2026 and directed by Vincent DeGeorge. Premiere sponsors are Daniel Brown and Mark Haggard. Performances will run through September 27.

Beginning with Schwartz's breakout Broadway hit, “Corner of the Sky,” this exciting and inspiring musical revue traces the creative journey that led to some of the most iconic songs ever written for the stage and screen, including “Defying Gravity” and countless other favorites. Filled with beloved Broadway classics and surprising discoveries, Corner of the Sky: The Songs of Stephen Schwartz offers audiences an intimate look at the artistry, imagination, and heart behind a legendary body of work. Whether you're a lifelong fan of Wicked and Pippin or discovering Schwartz's music for the first time, this uplifting musical event celebrates the power of dreams, perseverance, and finding your own corner of the sky.

“Spectacular is the only way I can describe this production,” says ETC’s Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. “What a spectacular opportunity to experience the evolution of these songs that have enriched our lives for five decades. Cincinnati is about to be THE spot for an exceptional world premiere about the songs of Stephen Schwartz. We’re honored that Stephen Schwartz and Scott Coulter chose ETC for this show, and that Stephen plans to attend! We could all use something limitless right now, so we’re thrilled to open our 41st Season with this a production that promises to be the can’t-miss event of the year!”

The cast includes John Boswell as The Songwriter and Klea Blackhurst, Chris Blem, Kenneth Early, Chanduni Herath, Jordyn Amani Jones, Gavin Poronsky, and Sydney Short as The Singers.

Production team: Vincent DeGeorge (Director & Choreographer), Brian c. Mehring (Resident Scenic & Lighting Designer), John Boswell (Music Director), Scott Coulter (Vocal Director & Arranger), Cat Schmeal-Swope (Costume Designer), Jake Tillman and Danille Lobello (Co-Sound Designers), Becca Schall (Projections Designer), Shannon Rae Lutz (Properties Curator & Design Assistant), Jacob Dowell (Technical Director), Margot Whitney (Production Stage Manager), and Lexi Muller (Assistant Stage Manager).

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