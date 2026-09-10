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CORNER OF THE SKY: THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SCHWARTZ Will Make World Premiere at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

Performances will run through September 27.

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CORNER OF THE SKY: THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SCHWARTZ Will Make World Premiere at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

 Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati  (ETC) will open its 41st Season  with the world  premiere  musical  revue Corner  of the Sky: The Songs  of Stephen  Schwartz, featuring  music and lyrics by Stephen  Schwartz, the  Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer of Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Prince of Egypt, and more. Conceived and created by CCM alumnus Scott Coulter, this thrilling new musical celebration showcases five decades of unforgettable songs from one of theater's most beloved storytellers. Playing September 5–27, 2026 and directed by Vincent DeGeorge. Premiere sponsors are Daniel Brown and Mark Haggard. Performances will run through September 27.

Beginning with Schwartz's breakout  Broadway hit, “Corner  of the Sky,”  this exciting and inspiring musical revue traces the creative journey that led to some of the most iconic songs ever written for the stage and screen, including “Defying Gravity” and countless other favorites. Filled with beloved Broadway classics and surprising discoveries, Corner  of the Sky: The Songs of Stephen Schwartz offers  audiences  an intimate  look at the artistry, imagination,  and heart behind  a legendary  body of work. Whether you're a lifelong  fan of Wicked and Pippin or discovering Schwartz's music for the first time, this uplifting musical event celebrates the power of dreams, perseverance, and finding your own corner of the sky.

“Spectacular is the only way I can describe this production,” says ETC’s Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. “What a spectacular opportunity to experience the evolution of these songs that have enriched our lives for five decades. Cincinnati is about to be THE spot for an exceptional world premiere about the songs of Stephen Schwartz. We’re honored that Stephen Schwartz and Scott Coulter chose ETC for this show, and that Stephen plans to attend! We could all use something limitless right now, so we’re thrilled to open our 41st Season with this a production that promises to be the can’t-miss event of the year!”

The cast includes John Boswell as The Songwriter and Klea Blackhurst, Chris Blem, Kenneth Early, Chanduni Herath, Jordyn Amani Jones, Gavin Poronsky, and Sydney Short as The Singers.

Production  team:  Vincent  DeGeorge (Director  & Choreographer), Brian  c. Mehring (Resident  Scenic  & Lighting Designer), John Boswell (Music Director), Scott Coulter (Vocal Director & Arranger), Cat Schmeal-Swope (Costume Designer), Jake Tillman and Danille Lobello (Co-Sound Designers), Becca Schall (Projections Designer), Shannon Rae Lutz (Properties Curator & Design Assistant), Jacob Dowell (Technical Director), Margot Whitney (Production Stage Manager), and Lexi Muller (Assistant Stage Manager).

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More on Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
Upcoming Shows
Corner of the Sky: The Songs of Stephen Schwartz
Corner of the Sky: The Songs of Stephen Schwartz
9/5 - 9/27/2026
Mrs. Mannerly
Mrs. Mannerly
10/13 - 11/1/2026
Recent Articles
Interview: Scott Coulter of CORNER OF THE SKY: THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SCHWARTZ
Interview: Scott Coulter of CORNER OF THE SKY: THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SCHWARTZ
8/31/2026
CORNER OF THE SKY: THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SCHWARTZ Sets Cast at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
CORNER OF THE SKY: THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SCHWARTZ Sets Cast at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
8/11/2026
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