Interview: Scott Coulter of CORNER OF THE SKY: THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SCHWARTZ

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Corner of the Sky: The Songs of Stephen Schwartz is set to launch the Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati’s 41st season, with a world premiere that offers a fresh lens on nearly six decades of Stephen Schwartz’s legendary musical genius.

Ahead of the premiere, I had the pleasure of asking the show’s creator, Scott Coulter, about creating and premiering this brand-new production in Cincinnati.

BWW: Thank you, Scott, for taking the time to answer questions for BWW Cincinnati ahead of the world premiere of Corner of the Sky: The Songs of Stephen Schwartz. As a UC CCM alum, how does it feel to return to Cincinnati and bring a major world premiere to this theatre community?

Scott: I’m thrilled to be back in Cincy and honored to have E.T.C. presenting this musical. I loved my years at CCM and my time in Cincinnati. When I graduated, I didn’t want to leave—though I did 😊. To be back with this show, which is really made up of the life experiences I’ve had since I left 30 years ago, is a musical full-circle moment.

BWW: What made Corner of the Sky the ideal show to launch Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati’s 41st season?

Scott: The show is about art and inspiration and creativity and finding one’s place in the world as an artist and a human being—all things that E.T.C. is known for. It seems like a very natural fit.

BWW: What was the overarching vision for the creative team when shaping the show’s musical arrangements and overall performance style?

Scott: The show is made up of some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last half century. They’re all showstoppers in their own right, so to have an evening of twenty songs required finding a way to reinterpret them so that there is an ebb and flow of musical moments. The cast is made up of a pianist and seven singers. No band. No added musicians. That forced us to treat the vocals as accompaniment—or musical instruments—on a few occasions, which I find exciting! It also helps put the focus on Stephen’s masterful lyrics.

BWW: Stephen Schwartz’s music has resonated across generations—I fondly remember singing “Corner of the Sky’ back in my high school chorus! Why do you think his songs continue to strike such a deeply personal chord with audiences today?

Scott: Stephen has always written about outcasts. The feeling of being left out and wanting to belong is a universal feeling. Who among us hasn’t felt out of place from time to time (or ALL the time)? We’re all looking for places we belong and where we feel seen. And he combines searching, yearning lyrics with soaring melodies. What’s not to love?

BWW: With such an extraordinary catalog, were there any obscure or lesser-known tracks to fought to include alongside his massive hits?

Scott: I didn’t have to fight anything other than the running time! In a ninety-five-minute show, you can only sing so many songs. A lot of my personal favorites aren’t represented in this show, BUT a lot of great songs that may be new to folks have been included and they have proven to be highlights of the show. There are also some songs that have gotten a lot of attention over the years that are presented in new ways. I don’t want to spoil any of the show’s surprises, so that’s all I’ll say about that!

BWW: What do you hope audiences take away from this show?

Scott: To me, Stephen Schwartz is the greatest composer of my lifetime. He has had the most extraordinary career and has been at the top of his game—and the top of the musical world—for over 50 years. Surprisingly, people are still shocked to discover just how vast his catalogue is and how many generation-defining songs he’s given us. I hope people walk away with a deeper appreciation of his artistry and legacy.

Production Details & Ticket Information

Performance Dates: Saturday, September 5 – Sunday, September 27, 2026

Saturday, September 5 – Sunday, September 27, 2026 Tickets: Available online through the Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Box Office

Available online through the Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Box Office Special Events: Thursday, September 17, Meet the Artists after the performance A free Community Conversation will be held before the matinee performance on Sunday, September 20 . Registration is available on the Ensemble Theatre website.

Thursday, September 17, Meet the Artists after the performance

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