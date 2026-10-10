Review: MRS. MANNERLY at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
Mrs. Mannerly runs at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati from October 13 through November 1, 2026.
By: Erin Neal
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Hadestown
The Aronoff Center [Proctor and Gamble Hall] (5/12-5/16)
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A Sea Symphony
Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (11/20-11/20)
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DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH’S MARY POPPINS JR.
The Emery Theater (10/09-10/25)
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Musical Theatre Senior Showcase
Patricia Corbett Theater, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (3/12-3/13)
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PETER PAN JR.
The Emery Theater (2/19-3/07)
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Through Light and Color
Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (3/03-3/03)
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Holidays Around the World!
Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (12/12-12/12)
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Ariel Quartet: Hommage À Beethoven
Robert J. Werner Recital Hall, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (2/23-2/23)
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RENT
Patricia Corbett Theater, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (11/12-11/14)
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Between Folk and Art
Robert. J. Werner Recital Hall, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (11/23-11/23)
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