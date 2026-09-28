MRS. MANNERLY Comedy Revival to Open at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

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Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will present Jeffrey Hatcher’s Mrs. Mannerly from October 13 through November 1, 2026. Opening night is Wednesday, October 14.

Dale Hodges plays Mrs. Mannerly opposite Raymond McAnally as Jeffrey. D. Lynn Meyers directs the comedy, which explores growing up, family relationships, and the mentors and friendships that shape us.

The production team includes properties curator and design associate Shannon Rae Lutz, scenic and lighting designer Brian C. Mehring, technical director Jacob Dowell, Costume Designer Hannah Plessinger, production stage manager Margot Whitney, sound designer Trey Tatum, and assistant stage manager Lexi Muller.

Mrs. Mannerly plays at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, 1127 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Adult tickets start at $22; tickets for students and children under 18 are half the adult price.

Remaining tickets for the day’s performances are available at half price beginning two hours before each show when purchased by phone or in person. The rush discount applies to adult tickets only. Visit Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati for details.

Hodges, McAnally, Whitney, and Muller are members of Actors’ Equity Association. Meyers is a member of the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 05 Hrs 11 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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