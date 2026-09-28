MRS. MANNERLY Comedy Revival to Open at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
The production will play at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati from October 13 through November 1, 2026.
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will present Jeffrey Hatcher’s Mrs. Mannerly from October 13 through November 1, 2026. Opening night is Wednesday, October 14.
Dale Hodges plays Mrs. Mannerly opposite Raymond McAnally as Jeffrey. D. Lynn Meyers directs the comedy, which explores growing up, family relationships, and the mentors and friendships that shape us.
The production team includes properties curator and design associate Shannon Rae Lutz, scenic and lighting designer Brian C. Mehring, technical director Jacob Dowell, Costume Designer Hannah Plessinger, production stage manager Margot Whitney, sound designer Trey Tatum, and assistant stage manager Lexi Muller.
Mrs. Mannerly plays at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, 1127 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Adult tickets start at $22; tickets for students and children under 18 are half the adult price.
Remaining tickets for the day’s performances are available at half price beginning two hours before each show when purchased by phone or in person. The rush discount applies to adult tickets only. Visit Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati for details.
Hodges, McAnally, Whitney, and Muller are members of Actors’ Equity Association. Meyers is a member of the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers.
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