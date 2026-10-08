THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE! to Play Aronoff Center – Procter & Gamble Hall
The event will take place on Saturday, February 13, 2027.
The Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall will play host to The Price is Right Live interactive stage show on Saturday, February 13, 2027, at 3:00 PM. This event, full of the TV show’s excitement and fun, is part of Cincinnati Arts Association’s 2026-27 CAA PRESENTS Season.
The Price is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games from television's most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations, and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fabulous Showcase!
Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than ten years, The Price is Right Live has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.
The Price is Right is the longest-running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage travelling version gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, and in-person.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 16 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. For group discount tickets (10 or more), call (513) 977-4155. Prices include all applicable fees and taxes and are subject to change.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Joyful Noise
Patricia Corbett Theater, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (4/01-4/03)
|
La bohème
Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (10/29-10/31)
|
Trials
Patricia Corbett Theater, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (10/22-10/22)
|
Star Wars X The Planets
Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (4/06-4/06)
|
PETER PAN JR.
The Emery Theater (2/19-3/07)
|
Chamber Music: Grand Tradition
Robert. J. Werner Recital Hall, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (10/21-10/21)
|
Of Land and Sea
Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (3/05-3/05)
|
Swingin' for the Fences
Patricia Corbett Theater, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (10/18-10/18)
|
Ariel Quartet: Hommage À Beethoven
Robert J. Werner Recital Hall, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (2/23-2/23)
|
Musical Theatre Senior Showcase
Patricia Corbett Theater, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (3/12-3/13)