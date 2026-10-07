Emery Theater Earns Five Awards for Preservation and Community Impact

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The reimagined Emery Theater has earned four recent awards recognizing its historic preservation, renovation, and community impact. The honors celebrate the transformation of the 1911 landmark into a permanent MainStage home for The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT), completed in collaboration with Terrex Development & Construction and architectural firm GBBN.

The five honors include:

FIRST PLACE IN THE HISTORIC CATEGORY

retrofit magazine's 2026 Metamorphosis Awards. The national awards recognize excellence in renovation and retrofitting. The Emery project will be featured in the magazine's November/December 2026 awards issue.

2026 PRESERVATION CHAMPION AWARD

Cincinnati Preservation. The Emery Theater was honored for its lasting contribution to historic preservation in Greater Cincinnati. The award recognizes the project's restoration of significant architectural features, creative integration of modern theatrical technology, and improved accessibility, along with its renewed role as a cultural anchor and permanent MainStage home for The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati.

2026 COMMUNITY IMPACT OF THE YEAR AWARD

CREDA Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky. The Commercial Real Estate Development Association chapter recognized the Emery Theater at its annual Night of the Stars Gala.

2026 HISTORIC THEATRE OF THE YEAR AWARD

Heritage Ohio. The statewide preservation organization honored the Emery at its September 30 awards ceremony at Cincinnati's Woodward Theatre, recognizing historic preservation, active programming, and community engagement.

2026 STATE HISTORIC PRESERVATION OFFICE AWARD

The project has been selected for recognition for its achievement in preserving Ohio's historic places. The award will be presented November 6 at the Thomas C. Moyer Judicial Center in Columbus.

The reopening in October 2025 marked a homecoming more than half a century in the making. The Emery Theater was TCT's original performance home before the company moved its MainStage productions to the Taft Theatre in 1969. Returning to the stage where generations of young audiences first experienced live theater reconnects TCT with its history while creating a permanent home for the next generation.

Now the most technologically advanced proscenium-style theater in the country, the reimagined Emery blends theatrical innovation with historic grandeur. The restoration retained ornamental plaster, marble finishes, and grand staircases while integrating new building systems and elevators. A stage lift with a built-in turntable, immersive projection mapping, and a large LED wall expands the possibilities for storytelling within the historic venue.

Envisioned by philanthropist Mary Emery and designed by Samuel Hannaford & Sons, the historic theater also served as home to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. Its stage has welcomed figures including George Gershwin, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. After more than 30 years of vacancy, its restoration returns a cherished Cincinnati landmark to active cultural life.

ABOUT THE CHILDREN'S THEATRE OF CINCINNATI

Celebrating 107 years this season, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is the nation's oldest professional theatre for young audiences and the only professional theatre in the region devoted entirely to children. Through 60-minute MainStage productions at the reimagined Emery Theater, TCT on Tour bringing live theatre into schools across the region, and TCT Academy's year-round classes and camps, TCT educates, entertains, and inspires more than 100,000 children and families each year, awakening a lifelong love of theatre in the young and the young at heart. For more information visit www.thechildrenstheatre.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 02 Hrs 51 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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