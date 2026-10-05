GRAVITY & OTHER MYTHS: TEN THOUSAND HOURS to Open at Aronoff Center
The performance will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2026.
Circus and physical theater company Gravity & Other Myths will present Ten Thousand Hours, a thrilling fusion of acrobatics, movement, music, and storytelling that explores the commitment behind every remarkable achievement. The performance takes the stage at the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall on Thursday, November 5 at 7:30 PM as part of Cincinnati Arts Association’s 2026-27 CAA PRESENTS Season.
Everybody is a master of something. Blink, step, jump, balance, flip, fly. Gravity & Other Myths, Australia's acclaimed contemporary circus company, brings together eight acrobats and one live musician in Ten Thousand Hours, a breathtaking exploration of dedication, discipline, and human potential. Through astonishing feats of strength, agility, and teamwork, audiences gain a deeper appreciation for the countless hours of practice and perseverance behind every achievement they witness onstage. Accompanied by a driving live percussion score, Ten Thousand Hours showcases the bold physicality and inventive artistry that have become hallmarks of Gravity & Other Myths while celebrating the pursuit of excellence in all its forms.
Part exhilarating spectacle and part heartfelt reflection, Ten Thousand Hours is a love letter to the human body and its remarkable capabilities. It honors not only the finished performance, but also the unseen journey behind it, revealing that the dedication required to achieve greatness can be every bit as inspiring as the result itself.
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