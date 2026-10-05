GRAVITY & OTHER MYTHS: TEN THOUSAND HOURS to Open at Aronoff Center

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Circus and physical theater company Gravity & Other Myths will present Ten Thousand Hours, a thrilling fusion of acrobatics, movement, music, and storytelling that explores the commitment behind every remarkable achievement. The performance takes the stage at the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall on Thursday, November 5 at 7:30 PM as part of Cincinnati Arts Association’s 2026-27 CAA PRESENTS Season.

Everybody is a master of something. Blink, step, jump, balance, flip, fly. Gravity & Other Myths, Australia's acclaimed contemporary circus company, brings together eight acrobats and one live musician in Ten Thousand Hours, a breathtaking exploration of dedication, discipline, and human potential. Through astonishing feats of strength, agility, and teamwork, audiences gain a deeper appreciation for the countless hours of practice and perseverance behind every achievement they witness onstage. Accompanied by a driving live percussion score, Ten Thousand Hours showcases the bold physicality and inventive artistry that have become hallmarks of Gravity & Other Myths while celebrating the pursuit of excellence in all its forms.

Part exhilarating spectacle and part heartfelt reflection, Ten Thousand Hours is a love letter to the human body and its remarkable capabilities. It honors not only the finished performance, but also the unseen journey behind it, revealing that the dedication required to achieve greatness can be every bit as inspiring as the result itself.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 06 Hrs 21 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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