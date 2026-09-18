Video: HEIST Production Trailer Released by Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
New trailer follows a previous behind-the-scenes video featuring the theatre's artistic director.
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park has posted a new production trailer for HEIST, offering a quick visual preview of the play ahead of its run. The clip, shared on the theatre's YouTube channel, gives audiences a glimpse of the production's tone and setup without revealing major plot points.
HEIST is being staged as part of the Playhouse's current season lineup, though the trailer itself keeps details of the plot largely under wraps, consistent with the marketing approach the theatre has taken with the production so far.
The trailer arrives on the heels of an earlier promotional effort from the Playhouse, which produced an episode of its Inside Look series focused on the show. In that video, Osborn Family Producing Artistic Director Blake Robison discussed the production's plot, structure and themes without giving away key story details, a similar approach to the one taken in this new trailer.
For readers looking for more context on the production before the trailer's release, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's Inside Look episode on HEIST offers additional commentary from the theatre's leadership on what audiences can expect.
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