Cincinnati Black Theatre Artist Collective With Falcon Theatre Presents TO BE BLACK

Cincinnati Black Theatre Artist Collective with Falcon Theatre will present To Be Black, a virtual event featuring scenes and monologues from local Black playwrights that will stream from April 9 to April 14, 2021.

Cincy BlackTAC is excited to expand their work to focus on new voices. In their successful 2020 summer weekly series, Monologues For Us By Us, they featured the work of August Wilson and his contemporaries. In this new collaboration, they will continue to showcase the stories of Black life in the most varied and multi-faceted way; promoting the awareness that the Black experience is not monolithic. Under the direction of Piper N. Davis and Candice Handy, local playwrights will have the opportunity to have their work brought to life by some of Cincinnati's favorite faces, including Geoffrey Barnes and Ernaisjia Curry. Featured playwrights include Derek J. Snow, Cris Eli Blak, A.J. Baldwin Arethia Hornsby Rinfrow, and Curtis Shepard. .

"The audience will get to hear from a variety of Black voices with To Be Black. I hope that viewers will gain some perspective in subject matters like identity, gentrification and trauma that affect Black people every day in a different way than our white peers. I also hope that the audience will have a good time! There are some new, fresh and comedic voices in To Be Black that truly showcase the vibrancy of Black culture and quick-wittedness of Black folks!" says Cincy BlackTAC Artistic Director, Candice Handy.

Falcon Theatre is proud to bring Cincinnati Black Theatre Artist Collective to their space to produce this virtual theatrical event. "Theatre, at its core, is a collaborative process. Part of Falcon Theatre's mission is to advocate new voices, foster talent and vision and provide a safe, inviting environment for all artists to grow and share their work. Collaborating with Cincy BlackTAC is a fundamental way Falcon can help support the efforts of BIPOC artists so the momentum gained through tragedy is not lost to complacency," says Artistic Director and founder of Falcon Theatre, Ted Weil. Falcon is committed to the highest level of safety practices for the artists and crew during the filming process for this streamed production.

HOW TO WATCH

To Be Black will be available for streaming April 9-14, 2021, for $15. Tickets will be available for purchase on both the Falcon and Cincinnati Black Theatre Artist Collective's websites. Ticketholders will be able to view the show for 48 hours after their purchase.

https://www.cincyblacktac.com/

https://falcontheater.net