Cast Announced for MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL at Aronoff Center

GFOUR Productions, winners of 56 Drama Desk and 44 Tony Awards, today announced the cast of leading ladies for the international hit show Menopause The Musical, which will play the Aronoff Center's intimate Jarson-Kaplan Theater from February 15-27, 2022 for fifteen performances (see performance schedule below). The show is part of Cincinnati Arts Association's 2021-22 Presenting Season.

Tickets are on sale now at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office at 650 Walnut Street, Downtown. Ticket price: $65 (all seats). Applicable services fees may apply.

Menopause The Musical continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes "HOT" through 20 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide.

The cast of Menopause The Musical includes Donna J. Huntley (Professional Woman), Kimberly Vanbiesbrouck (Soap Star), Megan Cavanagh (Earth Mother), and Roberta B. Wall (Iowa Housewife).

Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change." Now celebrating twenty years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical has evolved as a "grassroots" movement of women who deal with life adjustments after forty by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain, and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage."

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of "The Change." The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s, and '80s.

Menopause The Musical is now in its twentieth year and fifteenth year as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than seventeen million people, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than five hundred cities and seventeen countries worldwide; has toured internationally in Australia, Canada, Croatia, France, Hungary, New Zealand, Slovenia, South Korea and the U.K.; and has been translated into nine languages. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.