CLUE Opens In March At Shaker Theatre Arts

Shaker Theatre Arts will present CLUE, running March 13th-15th. Performance will be held in the SHHS Large Auditorium (15911 Aldersyde Drive, Shaker Heights, OH 44120).

The play written by Sandy Rustin is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

This year, a company of over 30 students and adults has come together to bring the classic murder mystery board game and cult 80's movie to life on the SHHS Main Stage. Directed by Department Chair, Scott Sumerak, this co-curricular production engages students enrolled in multiple areas of the Theatre Arts Department.

The adult team also includes Chuck Tisdale (Tech Director), Marina Wasserman (House Manager), and Laurie Brem (Box Office). Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for students and seniors.

