Adam Francis Proulx's THE FAMILY CROW is Coming to Cincy Fringe

Puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx will bring his solo show THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery to Cincy Fringe 2025! Fresh off celebrated runs across North America, including award-winning stops in Orlando, Toronto, Edmonton, and London, this unique theatrical experience lands in Cincinnati for five performances only.

Proulx, known for his work on Netflix, Prime Video, and Nickelodeon, delivers a masterclass in storytelling, puppetry, and comedy in this murder mystery like no other. The show combines the intrigue of Knives Out with the irreverent charm of The Muppets, inviting audiences into the shadowy (and feathered) world of the Family Crow.

A mysterious death has occurred inside the stately mansion of the titular avian family. Enter Horatio P. Corvus: Sorter Outer of Murders. But there's more than one twist-after all, a "murder" isn't just a crime... it's also the collective noun for a group of crows. What happens when you get a MURDER murder mystery? A hilarious evening at the theatre!

Directed by Canadian Comedy Award-winner Bryon Laviolette, THE FAMILY CROW has garnered rave reviews and a growing flock of fans. The Orlando Sentinel called it "Seriously funny high-flying fun," and it has taken home multiple accolades, including:

Best Original Script - Orlando Fringe

Best New Play - London Fringe

Patrons' Pick - Orlando Fringe

Pick of the Fringe - Vancouver Fringe

This is puppetry for grown-ups-full of puns, surprises, and darkly delightful humor.

Performance Schedule at Cincy Fringe:

Saturday, May 31 @ 8:45 PM

Tuesday, June 3 @ 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 7 @ 4:15 PM

Sunday, June 8 @ 7:00 PM

Thursday, June 12 @ 8:45 PM

Venue: The Sanctuary at First Lutheran Church, 1208 Race St, Cincinnati, OH

