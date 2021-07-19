SOUND OF THE SILK ROAD to Premiere at Xi'an China's Shaanxi Grand Theater This Month

Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment, under the direction of Bob Nederlander, Jr., partners with Shaanxi Tourism Group'sLegend Performances to present Sound of the Silk Road. The original Mandarin-language musical, helmed by award-winning Broadway director Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace, The Wild Party), features a book by Marc Acito, music by Peter Kam and lyrics by Liang Man. Sound of the Silk Road will have its world-premiere July 23, 24, and 25 at Xi'an China's Shaanxi Grand Theater. In 2022 the musical will be installed in a new theatrical venue at Xi'an's new Silk Road Paradise theme park, prior to an international tour.

With Chinese acrobats, musicians, magicians, Lion King-sized puppets, Sound of the Silk Road celebrates Xi'an, then known as Chang'an, the ancient origin of the Silk Road over 2000 years ago during the Han Dynasty. The musical's plot follows the adventure of a modern teenage boy traveling back in time to Han Dynasty where he witnesses the old world opening the western routes bringing danger and glory and love.

In an international three-year collaboration, artists from Broadway, Berlin and Beijing have developed Sound of the Silk Road through a series of online readings, virtual concerts and a Beijing workshop. The creative team includes choreography by Hu Lei, scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Ding Jiyan, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Yuan Chuang, media design by Leigh Sachwitz / flora&faunavision, puppet design by Stefano Brancato, hair and makeup design by Chen JunJun, script translation by Qiu Ye (Phil Qiu), and musical arrangements by Jason Howland, Peter Kam and Matthew Liu. Don Frantz is Executive Producer of Sound of the Silk Road.

"Our Silk Road has been paved by a team of some of the world's best theater artists," says Bob Nederlander, Jr., President and CEO of Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment, LLC. "Our partnership with Shaanxi Tourism Group's Legend Performances has been an extraordinary collaboration yielding a spectacular new musical created by Chinese and Western theater artists for Chinese and Western audiences. We are all very excited to premiere Sound of the Silk Road inXi'an's Shaanxi Grand Theater this month, prior to launching a production at the new Silk Road Paradise theme park in Xi'an next year, and a subsequent international tour."

"For 14 years, Shaanxi Tourism Group Company has explored the crossroad between tourism and performing arts. Sound of the Silk Road, our latest collaboration with Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment, has brought that exploration to a new dimension," says Zhou Bing, Chairman of Shaanxi Tourism Group Company. "I met with Bob Nederlander, Jr. in 2016, with the hope of creating a musical that reflects the culture and themes of the Silk Road, dating back to China's Han Dynasty. Two years later, a team of distinguished theater artists from Broadway, China and beyond, began their collaboration. This extraordinary team of artists has brought Sound of the Silk Road to fruition, a truly extraordinary spectacle."

