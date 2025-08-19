Photos: TAKE A QUACK AT IT! Extends Run at Taiwan’s National Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The hit family musical TAKE A QUACK AT IT!, a rock-infused sequel to Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling, has extended its run in Taiwan following strong audience demand. Performances continue at the Weiwuying National Art and Culture Center Drama Theater and the Taichung National Opera House Chinese Theater. Check out photos from the show.

Created by Michuda, Tanis, and Chang, the tuneful comedy has delighted audiences across the U.S., with previous stops at The Cutting Room and Green Room 42 in New York City, as well as performances in Boston and Atlanta. Now an international event, the production has made its way to Taiwan, where its run has been extended multiple times due to enthusiastic reception.

Blending clever humor with high-energy rock music, Take A Quack At It! reimagines the journey of Andersen’s classic character in a modern setting. The result is a hilarious, heart-filled show designed to entertain audiences of all ages.

TAKE A QUACK AT IT! PHOTOS BY TIMOTHY MICHUDA



