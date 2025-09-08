NEXT TO NORMAL Will Return to Taiwan at Taipei Performing Arts Center This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following its sold-out 2023 Taiwan premiere at the National Taichung Theater, Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s Next to Normal will return this December for a limited engagement at the Taipei Performing Arts Center. The Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning musical will be performed in English with Mandarin subtitles. Tickets are available via OPENTIX.

The complete original Taiwan company from 2023 will reprise their roles. Taiwan native Ya Han Chang (Sayonara, Eastbound) stars as Diana opposite Ellis Gage (James & the Giant Peach, White Rose) as Gabe. Francis Chia plays Doctor Madden and Doctor Fine, with Chi returning as Natalie (having originated the role in the Mandarin-language China premiere in Beijing). ERay Chiang (April Rain, The Fantasticks) portrays Dan, and Sassoon Yang (The Fantasticks) plays Henry.

Originally directed by Michael Greif, this Taiwan staging is resident directed by Carolyn Sun with music direction and supervision by Yu-Mei Chang. Hsing-Chun Hsu serves as assistant resident director and choreographer, with Mandarin subtitles provided by Leo Chih-Hsiang Yen. The production is presented in association with Activa Productions, Wuming Chen, and Hsiaoli Wu.

Next to Normal officially opens December 19, 2025, and will play four performances only through December 21.

Photo Credit: Ocean Chen Studios.

