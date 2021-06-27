Lio Kuokman Conducts Programme with Hong Kong Philharmonic

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and its Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman will present a world premiere by Chan Kai-young, a Mozart piano concerto with Colleen Lee, and a Schumann symphony on 26 June 2021 (Sat) in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

The concert opens with the world premiere of Glimmering Lights, Cascading Heights by the talented Hong Kong composer Chan Kai-young. Inspired by this treacherous journey, Chan's new work features fall-rise musical figures that permeates the piece, suggestive of the undulating journeys one must go through when overcoming the seemingly all-encompassing darkness.

Chan is the winner of the HK Phil's Hong Kong Composers Showcase in 2017. Other works of his have previously been performed by the HK Phil, conducted by Music Director Jaap van Zweden and Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long.

Acclaimed Hong Kong pianist Colleen Lee will be featured in Mozart's Piano Concerto no. 26, Coronation, one of the most performed Mozart concertos, which owes its nickname to a performance given at the coronation of Austrian emperor Leopold II in October 1790.

Lio Kuokman and the HK Phil conclude the concert with Schumann's Rhenish Symphony, which brings us on a journey along the majestic Rhine River.

Mozart and Schumann will be presented on 26 June 2021 (Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets are HK$580, $480, $380 and $280 and are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.