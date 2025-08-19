Lineup Set for 28th Beijing Music Festival Taking Place This Fall

Performances will run from October 10-24.
The Beijing Music Festival, the most important international multi-day classical music event in China, has revealed the details of its 28th festival, taking place October 10-24 under the theme Future Tradition · Moments and New Voices. The festival is a celebration of music and the arts, dedicated to exploring the dialogue between classical and contemporary music and between Eastern music and Western artistic forms. Through diverse performances-including the China premiere of Alban Berg's groundbreaking 20th-century opera Wozzeck, for its 100th anniversary-the festival will showcase Beijing as a cultural center for innovation, integration, and creativity.
On August 17th, BMF held a press conference at the Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center, announcing all major programming and activities. Attendees included representatives from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, BMF Artistic Committee Chair Long Yu, who founded the festival in 1998, and BMF Artistic Director Shuang Zou.
"This year's festival aspires to be a high-caliber, internationally influential artistic celebration," said Long Yu. "By presenting innovative musical works and formats, the festival will enrich cultural life in the capital."
"The theme Future Tradition · Moments and New Voices highlights Beijing's ability to blend traditional essence with innovation," added Shuang Zou. "It emphasizes its identity as a city steeped in history, yet pulsating with modern energy."
The 2025 Beijing Music Festival includes world-class performances and cross-cultural collaborations that feature Long Yu-a leading conductor and a pillar of the classical music industry in China-leading the China Philharmonic Orchestra, a longtime BMF collaborator, now celebrating its 25th anniversary; world-renowned conductor Charles Dutoit leading the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra; the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra; soloist Haochen Zhang, the Gold Medalist of the 13th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition; star violinist Gil Shaham; internationally recognized Finnish conductor John Storgårds; Chinese piano prodigy Tianxu An, making his BMF debut performing music by the Russian composer Mikhail Pletnev; Japanese superstar pianist Hayato Sumino; conductor Yang Yang, who serves as artistic director of the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra; Ukrainian conductor Kirill Karabits; British conductor and harpsichordist Harry Bicket; and the Hungarian mezzo-soprano Ildikó Komlósi, among many others.
This year's operatic programming features Handel's Baroque classic Rinaldo and the Chinese premiere of Wozzeck. On October 14, Rinaldo will be performed at Forbidden City Concert Hall by The English Concert, one of the world's leading period instrument ensembles, conducted and accompanied on harpsichord by Harry Bicket. The cast includes the rising Chinese countertenor Liu Shen. The new production of the groundbreaking classic Wozzeck is by the Belgium-based Opera Ballet Vlaanderen. It will be performed by Dutoit and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the premiere of the historic opera.
Committed to spotlighting Chinese composers on its global stage, BMF will also premiere new works by three Chinese composers this year: Du Yun, BMF's 2019 Artist of the Year and the first Chinese woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music, who returns for the premiere of A Sea Engraved in the Forest; the celebrated composer Huang Ruo, known for blending traditional Chinese motifs with contemporary techniques, premiering City of Floating Sounds; and the emerging Hong Kong composer Elliot Leung premiering Chinese Kitchen: A Feast of Flavors, an orchestral work inspired by Chinese cuisine.
New this year is the BMF Sunshine Youth Music Carnival, offering masterclasses, open music workshops, and interactive performances to increase public engagement. The 28th Beijing Music Festival will also expand beyond traditional venues, bringing music to the city streets, public spaces, and online platforms. The festival will continue its student ticket program while introducing flexible new ticketing options that include festival passes and opera packages. Through the website, official app, WeChat, and video accounts, and the social networking platform Xiaohongshu (RedNote), BMF provides streamlined services and digital experiences.
For more information, please visit www.bmf.org.cn/en or www.facebook.com/BeijingMusicFestival/
Beijing Music Festival 2025: Future Tradition · Moments and New Voices
October 10, National Centre for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m.
China Philharmonic Orchestra
Long Yu, conductor
Haochen Zhang, piano
October 12, Beijing Comedy Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
Du Yun: A Sea Engraved in the Forest (world premiere, co-commissioned by BMF and Lincoln Center)
Du Yun collaborated with the Jino people of Yunnan, China's last officially recognized ethnic group, to create a work that merges folk traditions with contemporary narrative. The project reflects Du Yun's mission to preserve endangered cultural heritage while rooting modern music in deep cultural soil. The program exemplifies BMF's role in bringing Chinese voices into the global cultural dialogue through original music. This program is a joint commission and production by the Beijing Music Festival and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
Ancient Songs of the Jino Ethnic Group
Children's Songs of the Jino Ethnic Group
Grand Drum Dance of the Jino Ethnic Group
October 14, Forbidden City Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m.
George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo, Opera in Three Acts
The English Concert
Harry Bicket, conductor and harpsichord
October 17, Genesis Beijing, 7:30 p.m.
October 19, Divine Music Administration Temple of Heaven, 5 p.m.
Daniel Wang, cello
Helen Meng, piano
October 18, Poly Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
Alban Berg: Wozzeck, Opera in three acts (China premiere)
New production by Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Belgium
Shanghai Symphony Orchestra
Beijing Philharmonic Choir
Shanghai Conservatory of Music Choir
Charles Dutoit, conductor
Yifan Sun, assistant conductor
Julia Strelchenko, piano/repetiteur
Johan Simons, director
Sammy Van den Heuvel, scenographer
Greta Goiris, costume designer
Flóra Kruppa, costume designer
Friedrich Rom, lighting designer
October 19, Forbidden City Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Rachmaninoff International Orchestra
Kirill Karabits, conductor
Mikhail Pletnev, piano
Tianxu An, piano
October 20, multiple locations (RSVP only), 6 p.m.
October 20, NCPA Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m.
BBC Philharmonic Orchestra
John Storgårds, conductor
Hayato Sumino, piano
Josh Kopeček, creative technologist
October 21, Poly Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
Hayato Sumino, piano
October 24, Poly Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
China Philharmonic Orchestra
China National Opera House Chorus
Yang Yang, conductor
Gil Shaham, violin
Ildikó Komlósi, mezzo-soprano
Central Opera House Chorus
