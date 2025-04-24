LA CERISALE Comes to the National Centre For the Performing Arts in Beijing

La Cerisaie was created in July 2021 for the 75th Festival d'Avignon, then on tour between December 2021 and May 2022. In this Chekhov play, Tiago Rodrigues has found great material with which to fuel his dramatic machine, break the fourth wall, and brought the audience together around the great challenges of today.

After long years spent in exile in Paris, Lyubov, a strange and elusive woman, returns to her ancestral estate, about to be sold to pay off the family’s debts. As the centre around which the play revolves, forever oscillating between tragedy and comedy, this maternal figure, this mater dolorosa, played by Isabelle Huppert, returns to a family unsettled by the future of the estate, and more largely, by that of this world she left behind. Modern society, with its social changes, is right around the corner, noisily announcing its arrival. When he thinks of La Cerisaie, Tiago Rodrigues has a secret tempo in mind, allegro vivace, and is convinced that the Russian master’s last play is about the energy with which “the inescapable power of change” propels the characters from one act to the next. If, along with his cast and crew, he decided to explore the anxiety, reactions, and counter-reactions this change causes, he also wanted to study the hopes any new world carries within in, even as no one can truly understand them yet. In Chekhov’s words, the director found precious material with which to fuel his dramatic machine, break the fourth wall, and bring the audience together around the great challenges of today.



Text by Francis Cossu for the 75th edition of the Festival d’Avignon

Translated by Gaël Schmidt-Cléach