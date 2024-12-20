XAVIER MORTIMER: MASTER OF MAGIC is Coming To Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway In Chicago and Starvox Entertainment will present XAVIER MORTIMER: MASTER OF MAGIC will play the CIBC Theatre for a limited engagement, March 21-23, 2025.



Xavier Mortimer, the illusionist who starred in Cirque du Soleil's production – Michael Jackson ONE, has enchanted Las Vegas with his solo shows and captivated millions of fans on social media, will be coming to Chicago for the very first time! He will perform at the CIBC Theatre Chicago starting on March 21, 2025, for a breathtaking series of shows. After dazzling thousands of spectators around the world, Xavier Mortimer will present MASTER OF MAGIC, a unique and grandiose show that promises to amaze audiences of all ages.



A true social media phenomenon with over 30 million followers and videos amassing over 15 billion views on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, Xavier Mortimer is one of the most groundbreaking magicians of his generation. He is the most followed magician in the world, and his popularity continues to soar. A 5-time winner of Best Magic Show in Las Vegas, Xavier Mortimer also gained fame through his appearances on America's Got Talent (Seasons 10 & 12) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Seasons 5, 7 & 9). His innovative approach to magic has captivated audiences worldwide.



“We are absolutely thrilled to bring Xavier Mortimer's extraordinary show to Chicago. His unique blend of magic, humor, and creativity has captivated audiences around the world, and we're excited for Chicagoans to experience this incredible journey. This city is the perfect setting for Xavier's magical artistry, and we can't wait to see the audience's reaction!” – Corey Ross, Starvox Entertainment

A Phenomenal Success in Las Vegas

Famous for his poetic illusion, Xavier Mortimer quickly became a Las Vegas sensation, with over 1,500 performances to his credit. Known for his innovative approach, he blends music, mime, and illusion to create an immersive and visually stunning experience like no other. His award-winning show, The Dream Maker, has captivated audiences and critics alike, solidifying Mortimer's place among the most innovative magicians of his generation.

Xavier Mortimer has been described as “a show with winning doses of pantomime and personality” by Splash Magazines. His act has received rave reviews, with the Las Vegas Review-Journal calling it “Genius Magic!” and Howie Mandel, from America's Got Talent, hailed it as “Phenomenal!”



A Unique Opportunity to See Xavier Mortimer Live

For the first time, Chicago audiences will have the chance to experience this internationally acclaimed artist live on stage. This appearance promises to be an unforgettable event. Don't miss this unique opportunity to dive into Xavier Mortimer's magical and enchanting world, a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.



