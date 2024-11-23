Video: Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Marriott Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences concluding its 2024 children’s theatre season with the beloved fairy tale adventure, RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA, running through December 29, with a press opening today Saturday, November 23. Check out video from the production here.

The one-hour musical journey is directed by Laura Rook, with choreography by Associate Artistic Director Katie Johannigman, and musical direction by Nathan Urdangen. Each performance will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the cast.

In a bustling kingdom, the announcement of the Prince’s Ball stirs excitement as the royal family hopes he will find a bride. Cinderella, burdened by her stepmother and stepsisters' demands, dreams of escaping her life of servitude. With a bit of originality, charm, and elegance (and some magical assistance from her Fairy Godmother!), she attends the ball and enchants the Prince but must flee at midnight, leaving behind a glass slipper. The next day, the Prince searches the kingdom for the slipper's owner, and possibly true love. With wit and whimsy, and packed with beloved songs like “Ten Minutes Ago,” “Impossible,” and “My Own Little Corner,” RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA will transport a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams come true!

This production of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA stars Jaeda LaVonne as “Cinderella,” Trey DeLuna as “Prince,” Lillian Castillo as “Fairy Godmother,” Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel as “Queen,” Heidi Kettenring as “Stepmother,” Ron King as “Herald,” Garrett Lutz as “Chef,” Lorenzo Rush Jr. as “King,” Tiffany Taylor as “Portia,” and Annie Yokom as “Joy.” Understudies include, Sophie Liu David. Madison Kauffman, Kevin Kuska, Dario Amador Lage and Savannah Sinclair.

The Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences team is led by Associate Artistic Director Katie Johannigman, with Costume Design by Rachel Boylan, Lighting Design by Megan Wines, Sound Design by Michael Daly, Scenic Design by David Geinosky, Props Design by Spencer Donavan Gjerde, and Wig Design by Allison Lowery with Stage Manager Lauren Peters.

Comments