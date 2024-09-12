Video: First Look At HENRY V at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Chicago Shakespeare Theater's production of William Shakespeare’s Henry V, staged by Artistic Director Edward Hall in the Courtyard Theater, now on stage through October 6.

Elijah Jones makes his Chicago Shakespeare Theater debut in the title role, leading a company that also features Scott Aiello, Donté Bonner, Ronald L. Conner, Rachel Crowl, Alejandra Escalante, Sean Fortunato, Kate Fry, Courtney Rikki Green, Gregory Linington, Jaylon Muchison, Adam Poss, and Demetrios Troy.

Following his groundbreaking production of Richard III last season, Artistic Director Edward Hall opens the fall season with Henry V. Shakespeare’s tale of power and youthful ambition examines the realities of war and nationalism at its most dangerous and seductive. From the evocative opening line, “O for a Muse of Fire,” the play includes some of Shakespeare’s most famous speeches and stirring poetry.

Elijah Jones makes his Chicago Shakespeare debut as the young King Henry V. He is a recent graduate of the Juilliard School, where he performed the title role in Coriolanus, Orsino in Twelfth Night, and Leontes in The Winter’s Tale. His other credits include Richard II at The Public Theater, The Rolling Stone at Lincoln Center Theater, Airness and As You Like It at Chautauqua Theater Company, and Macbeth, The Many Deaths of Nathan Stubblefield, and A Christmas Carol at Actors Theatre of Louisville.

Jones leads an ensemble cast that includes both actors familiar to the Chicago Shakespeare stage and exciting debut performances.

In addition to Hall, the creative team of Henry V includes Scenic and Costume Designer Michael Pavelka, Musical Director, Arrangements, and Original Music by Jonathan Trenchard,, Lighting Designer Marcus Doshi, Sound Designer Emily Hayman, Voice and Dialect Coach Scott Aiello, Assistant Director Sola Thompson, Assistant Lighting Designer Daphne Manuela Agosin Orellana, Assistant Sound Designer Forrest Gregor, Directing Apprentice Philippa Lawford, Casting Director Bob Mason, Production Stage Manager Jinni Pike, Assistant Stage Manager Danny Fender, and Production Assistant Caroline Uy.

