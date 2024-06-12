Video: Choreographer Tanya Birl-Torres On MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL at the Goodman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch as MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL choreographer Tanya Birl-Torres describes why she's excited to be a part of this highly anticipated world premiere production and how the secrets in Savannah's soil inspired her work. "I love when dance allows you to see what's on stage clearer." said Birl-Torres.

John Berendt’s 1994 blockbuster book, a Pulitzer-Prize finalist that was on the New York Times Best-Seller list for 216 weeks and was adapted for Clint Eastwood's 1997 film of the same name, becomes a seductive new musical. Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil — which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever.

The cast includes Tony- and Grammy-Award winning actor J. Harrison Ghee in the role of The Lady Chablis; Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Jim Williams; and Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess as Emma Dawes.

The production as a book by MacArthur “Genius” Grantee Taylor Mac and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, the world-premiere production will be directed by Tony Award winner Rob Ashford, with choreography by Tanya Birl, sets by Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram and costumes by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James. Casting is by Lauren Port, CSA and The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

