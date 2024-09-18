Video: Cast & Creative Team Talk INHERIT THE WIND at Goodman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch as the cast and creative team of INHERIT THE WIND go under oath to explore the truth about this play's impact on artists and audiences alike. Check out the video!

"It was the first professional production I had ever seen..." said Director Henry Godinez.

The 19-member company features Harry Lennix (as defending attorney Henry Drummond), Alexander Gemignani (fundamentalist attorney Matthew Harrison Brady), Mi Kang (wisecracking reporter E.K. Hornbeck) and Christopher Llewyn Ramirez (small-town educator on trial).

Written in 1955 by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, the play covers the Scopes “Monkey” Trial of 1925, which became a national sensation when a schoolteacher was prosecuted for teaching evolution to his students.

Tickets ($25 - $95; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Inherit or by phone at 312-443-3800. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Winston & Strawn.

