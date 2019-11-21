Valiant Theatre to Open 2020 Inaugural Season With First Annual New Works Festival

Founded in January 2019 on Chicago's north side, Valiant Theatre is a mission-driven company committed to telling stories of real people and historic events marked by courage, valor, and determination. Telling the stories of the valiant. Inspiring others to live life more valiantly.

Nich Radcliffe (Founding Artistic Director), David Heimann (General Manager), and M.K. Hughes (Director of Production Design) lead the organization with fifty years combined experience in commercial and non-profit theatre.

Valiant Theatre will open its 2020 inaugural season with its first annual New Works Festival.

The festival will feature original works that tell the stories of six individuals who befit Valiant's mission.

Valiant's leadership selected three of the heroes - Andrew of Capernaum, Rudy Lozano, Renée Richards. The remaining three - Mary Tyler Moore, Pauli Murray, Sandra Day O'Connor - were selected at random, from the names submitted by attendees of Valiant's fundraising gala, All Valiant's Eve.

The six new pieces will run in repertoire. The pieces on Andrew of Capernaum, Sandra Day O'Connor, and Renée Richards will run on Wednesday and Friday nights at 7:30pm; the pieces centered on Rudy Lozano, Mary Tyler Moore, and Pauli Murray will run Thursdays and Saturdays nights at 7:30pm.

Creative Teams And Casts For Each Piece:

Rudy Lozano - Playwrights: Juan Castañeda & Antonio Bruno; Director: Juan Castañeda; Dramaturg/AD: Andres Coronado; Cast: Clara Byczkowski, Nate Perez, and Christian Valdivieso

Renée Richards - Playwright: Leanna Keyes; Director: Delia Kropp; Dramaturg: Ellen Wiese; Cast: Laura Fudacz, Alicia Frame, and Kyra Leigh

St. Andrew of Capernaum - Playwright: Nick Patricca; Director: David Heimann; Dramaturg: Daniel Washelesky; Cast: Elliot Carter Cruz, Calvin Smith, and Jarred Webb

Pauli Murray - Playwright: Ada Alozie; Director: Lex Turner; Dramaturg: Daniel Washelesky; Cast: Thad Anzur, Brittney Brown, and Rasheeda Denise

Sandra Day O'Connor - Playwright: Jordan Ford; Director: Lior Almagor; Dramaturg: Lindsay Phillips; Cast: LeFronce-Kenneth Barber, Shaun Hayden, and Sarah Hayes

Mary Tyler Moore - Playwright: Leah Barsanti; Director: Kristin Schoenback; Dramaturg: Ellen Wiese; Cast: Teresa Elj, Cohen Kraus, and Keenan Odenkirk

Valiant Theatre's First Annual New Works Festival

January 29 - February 15, 2020. Wed - Sat 7:30pm. Otherworld Theatre 3914 N. Clark Street, Chicago.

Ticket prices prior to December 25, 2020: $15 to see three productions, $25 to see all six.

Ticket prices after December 25, 2020: $20 to see three productions, $35 to see all six.

Visit www.valianttheatre.org for more information. Call 312-298-9848 to speak with staff.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You