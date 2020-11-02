Ukrainian Institute Of Modern Art Debuts New Documentary At 'Honoring Heorhii Narbut' Event

"Brendari" ("Brand Makers") is a 40-minute documentary film by Nadia Parfan with monograph by professor Myroslava M. Mudrak.

The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA), 2320 W. Chicago Ave., in partnership with RODOVID Press, will present "Honoring Heorhii Narbut," a socially distanced event Saturday, Nov. 7. The program, celebrating the legacy of the man known for designing key elements of Ukraine's national identity (including currency and postage stamps), will include the premiere of a new film, "Brendari" ("Brand Makers"), a 40-minute documentary film by Nadia Parfan with monograph by professor Myroslava M. Mudrak. This event is made possible by a grant from the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation.

Screenings of the "Brendari" will take place at 2 and 4 p.m. They will be followed by a post-screening discussion featuring Lidia Lykhach and Myroslava M. Mudrak. Lykhach, Editor-in-chief and Founder of RODOVID Press, has been instrumental in raising the profile of Ukrainian art, especially how it is presented in the U.S. and Europe. Mudrak is Professor Emerita of Art History at Ohio State University. She has supervised several exhibitions of Ukrainian Modernism and produced several monographs including the award-winning catalogue "Staging Ukrainian avant-garde of the 1910s and 1920s." Her last research is showcased in "The Imaginative World of Heorhii Narbut and the Making of a Ukrainian Brand" just published in October and will be presented by the author Mudrak at the UIMA.

2020 marks 100 years since the passing of the brilliant graphic designer of Ukrainian modernism Heorhii Narbut (1886-1920), called "the founder of the Ukrainian brand." In 1918, after the proclamation of the independent Ukrainian National Republic and just two years before his passing, Narbut was entrusted with an historical mission to design Ukrainian currency, the country's coat of arms, typefaces, stamps, and logotypes for ministries and institutions, including the stamp of the Ukrainian Academy of Art (after helping to establish it). Narbut's designs influenced the entire 20th century. The students in his workshops and the artists who followed him in various decades continued his style, debated and came up with an artistic presentation of their own design. Narbut's influence on Ukrainian design continues to this day.

Tickets for "Honoring Heorhii Narbut" are $20 and include a free copy of "The Imaginative World of Heorhii Narbut and the Making of a Ukrainian Brand," by Myroslava M. Mudrak, published by RODOVID Press. Capacity is limited to 20 people per screening and masks must be worn to attend the event. For tickets visit uima-chicago.org.

The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA) preserves and promotes contemporary art as a shared expression of the Ukrainian and American experience. UIMA develops, utilizes and encourages artistic talent through exhibitions, concerts, readings, lectures and films to serve the cultural needs of our community and city, and thereby strengthen cultural understanding and diversity. In existence for more than 40 years, UIMA continues to offer a robust schedule of exhibitions, musical and literary events, films, and gallery talks, including the annually anticipated Live and Silent Auction. Musical programs have included evenings with distinguished opera singers Samuel Ramey, Paul Plishka, and pianist Valentina Lisitsia. Kaia String Quartet gracefully bridges their Latin American music with classical pieces in performances at the UIMA of music by Latin American, European and Ukrainian masters. Performances have also included jazz musician Orbert Davis and members of the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic, as well as jazz pianist Leandro Lopez Varady. Writers and actors have showcased their work, and a variety of artist workshops are offered throughout the year. For more information visit uima-chicago.org.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You