Trap Door Theatre Presents GALILEO Beginning This May

Trap Door Theatre will conclude its mainstage work of their 31st season with a production of Brecht's Galileo, directed by Resident Director Max Truax. Galileo will play May 8 â€“ June 14, 2025 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago.

The cast includes Dan Cobbler, Genevieve Corkery, Caleb Lee Jenkins, Shail Modi, Joan Nahid, Gus Thomas, Amber Washington, and featuring David Lovejoy as Galileo.

Galileo is a humanizing and compelling portrait of the great scientist, torn between his scientific principles and his desire for the comfortable life that compliance with authority affords. Known as one of Brecht's great masterpieces, Galileo examines scientific morality and a scientist's ethical responsibility when he must choose between his life and his research while being confronted by the Inquisition.

Resident Director Max Traux returns to Trap Door to tackle another favorite Brecht piece, after last year's box office hit Mother Courage and her Children.

The Production Team includes Merje Veski (Scenic Design), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), Richard Norwood (Lighting Design), Dan Poppen (Sound Design), Kasia Olechno (Stage Manager), Jonathan Quigley (Projection Design), Oskar Westbridge (Assistant Director), Milan Pribisic (Dramaturg), Michal Janicki (Graphic Design).

Tickets: $31 with 2-for-1 admission on Thursdays. Tickets are currently available at https://trapdoor.ticketleap.com/galileo/ or by calling (773) 384-0494.

Group tickets: Special group rates are available. For information, call (773) 384-0494 or email boxofficetrapdoor@gmail.com.

Comments