Trap Door Theatre Presents AND AWAY WE STARED

Trap Door Theatre will present And Away We Stared, devised and directed by Skye Fort and Mike Steele.

In the absence of humans, the stage has gained the ability to put on mechanized performances to please only itself. Using text from the works of Chuck Mee, Gertrude Stein, and Matei Vişniec, in a series of theatrical dares, the actors of Trap Door Theatre will attempt to retake the stage, confronting notions of live performance, automation, and the cycles we perpetuate.

Featuring: Maryam Abdi, Dennis Bisto, Holly Cerney, Miguel Long, David Lovejoy, Emily Nichelson, Keith Surney, and Bob Wilson.

Set/Props Designer Kellie Wyatt / Costume Designer Rachel Sypniewski / Lighting Designer Richard Norwood / Makeup Designer Zsofia Otvos / Stage Manager Natalia Kiszczyk / Graphic Designer Michal Janicki / Sound Designer Danny Rockett

Trap Door Theatre is committed to seeking out challenging yet obscure works and bringing them to startling life on stage. Whether it is an International classic rarely seen in the United States, an untarnished piece of American literature, or the playwright living next door, Trap Door will find these voices and present them to the public through innovative expression.

For more information, visit www.trapdoortheatre.com.