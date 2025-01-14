Tickets on Sale For TITANIQUE in Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway In Chicago and Porchlight Music Theatre have announced that individual tickets for the 2023 Lortel Award-winning musical comedy TITANIQUE, will go on sale today. This irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion and featuring an all-Chicago cast, will play for eight weeks at Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse Theatre at Water Tower Place from March 25 to May 18.

TITANIQUE, originally produced by Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price (Oklahoma!, & Juliet), will be directed by its original Off-Broadway director and co-creator Tye Blue—fresh from new productions in London, Australia, and Canada —with choreography by Kasey Alfonso and music direction by Jeff Award Recipient Michael McBride. The Chicago pr emiere production will showcase the exceptional talent of local performers, led by Jeff Award Nominee Clare Kennedy McLaughlin as Céline Dion, Jeff Award Nominee Adam Fane as Jack, and Maya Rowe as Rose, with Jeff Award Nominee Jackson Evans as Victor Garber/Luigi, Jeff Award Recipient Rob Lindley as Ruth, Jeff Award Recipient Adrian Aguilar as Cal, Abby C. Smith as Molly Brown, Lorenzo Shawn Parnell as The Seaman/Iceberg, Jeff Award Recipient Eric Lewis as background vocalist, Caroline Lyell as background vocalist, Elaine Watson as background vocalist, and understudies Jordan Douglas Ellis, Kaitlin Feely, and Luke Nowakowski.

Co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue with musical arrangements by Nicholas James Connell, TITANIQUE celebrated its off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s “Special”) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Céline Dion and Jack. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022, and won seven major awards of the 2022-23 theater season, including the Lucille Lortel Award and off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical. The New York production recently celebrated its 1000th performance on December 10, 2024.

All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get TITANIQUE, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic ’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – TITANIQUE is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos.

Photo Credit: Chad David Kraus

Comments