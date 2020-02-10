Tickets for THE GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW On Sale This Week

'That Golden Girls Show!' is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets!

Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down.

From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose's tales from St Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life.

Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.

The cast includes Ashley Brooke as Sophia, Luke Dombroski as Dorothy, Erin Ulman as Blanche, and Colleen Welsh as Rose.

Tickets available online at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.







