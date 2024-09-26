This Halloween, Dennis Watkins Presents THE SPIRIT CABINET At The Magic Parlour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just in time for Halloween, step inside “The Spirit Cabinet”—and discover that you are not alone! For two performances only, third-generation magician Dennis Watkins playfully introduces a spookier form of magic that Chicago audiences have not seen in decades. “The Spirit Cabinet” is inspired by classic spiritualist magic theater, where unseen forces move objects, spirits deliver messages from beyond and “Chicago's premiere resident magician” (Chicago Tribune) gazes into a crystal ball to tell you your secrets. Watkins' “The Spirit Cabinet” appears in a two-performance limited engagement, October 30 at 7:30pm and October 31 at 8pm at The Magic Parlour (50 W. Randolph); tickets are $95 (general admission) and $125 (includes a 25-minute VIP Encore Room experience following the show).

“As a kid, I watched Willard and Falkenstein perform their ‘Spirit Cabinet' a dozen times,” said Watkins. “It was a playful exploration of magical happenings with a hugely theatrical frame. While it was at times spooky and at times funny, it was always magical. Over the last several years, I've built my own Spirit Cabinet performance and have only shared it with a few select audiences. This Halloween, I'm thrilled to share it with Chicago audiences. It will make you question whether the hair standing up on your arms is because of spirits...or just your imagination.”

In addition, next month Goodman Theatre proudly teams up once again with Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) for its popular annual Destinos Festival with a unique partnership curated by Watkins: “The Magic Parlour Presents Siegfried Tieber, with Appearances by Luis Carreon and Mago Gozner.” Watkins invites Los Angeles-based magician Tieber to take over the stage of The Magic Parlour for an exclusive two-week stand. In addition, for two performances only—Wednesday, October 9 and 16—audiences can experience a “3-card monte” opportunity in which Tieber plus Chicago-based magicians Carreon and Gozner perform a round-robin night of close-up magic.

“I could not be more excited to share the work of Siegfried Tieber, Luis Carreon and Mago Gozner,” said Watkins. All three performers create incredible magic, and they're all vastly different from one another. Siegfried Tieber, a perfect fit for our audience, is the first guest artist to headline at The Magic Parlour in the show's 15-year history. And our ‘3-card monte' is a new experiment that presents multiple performers on a single night, delivering close-up miracles one after another in round-robin rotation. They'll make you laugh, wonder and, dare I say, believe in magic.”

The limited run of The Magic Parlour Presents Siegfried Tieber, with Appearances by Luis Carreon and Mago Gozner takes place October 9-20; tickets for Siegfried Tieber are $70 (general admission) and $95 (includes a 25-minute VIP Encore Room experience following the show). Performances on October 12 and 19 at 4:30pm will be presented in Spanish. The 3-Card Monte performances are $70.

To purchase, call The Goodman Theatre Box Office at 312.443.3800 (12 Noon – 5pm daily) or visit TheMagicParlourChicago.com/Destinos. All performances are recommended for audiences ages 12+; while there is no inappropriate content, this elegant experience is designed for adults. Watkins pauses his performances of The Magic Parlour on October 6 and resumes October 24; tickets are on sale for performances through December 31, 2024.

