Third Annual Elgin Sing-Along Messiah to Take Place at Blizzard Theatre

Elgin musical community will come together for a festive community sing-along of Handel's Messiah! on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Blizzard Theatre at Elgin Community College, and it's all for charity.

The third annual Elgin Sing-Along Messiah makes the audience a participant as they sing the choruses in selections from Handel's famed Messiah! while accompanied by the extraordinary talent of Elgin area musicians and vocalists, including the Elgin Symphony Orchestra, members of the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestras, and an on-stage choir composed of members of the Elgin Master Chorale. Soloists include nationally and regionally recognized local vocalists, including soprano Maria Kanyova, mezzo soprano Emma Dickens, tenor Stephen Michael Patrick, and bass David Govertsen.

Proceeds from ticket sales and a free-will collection will benefit PADS of Elgin.

Chicago area conductor and educator Matthew Sheppard, who is also artistic director at the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestras, will lead the performance which is just over one hour long and features the Christmas-focused selections from the Messiah!

Alberto Mantovano, Choir Director of St. John United Church of Christ in Arlington Heights and instructor at Hampshire High School, will conduct the Elgin Master Chorale.

No experience is necessary; chorus scores will be available at the door for those who would like to sing along. Audience members may choose to sit by vocal section or in a general seating area.

Tickets are just $5, plus a $2 handling fee. Children 12 and younger are free. Ticket buyers can use the code MESSIAH at check out to have the $5 processing fee per order waived, courtesy of Elgin Community College.

The Elgin Sing-Along Messiah is planned by a volunteer group of Elgin-area residents and business leaders with the goal of raising awareness and funding for local charities through ticket sales and free-will donations. The group highlights a different local nonprofit each year to put a spotlight on the needs of the community and give residents a way to help.

In the past two years, more than $9,000 has been raised for Elgin charities, including Food for Greater Elgin and Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley.

