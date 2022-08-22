Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre to Celebrate Silver Anniversary With LIGHTS UP ON 25 Gala

The gala will feature notable performances from award-winning Chicago artists in a musical journey of Theo's 25 years of storytelling.

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre to Celebrate Silver Anniversary With LIGHTS UP ON 25 Gala

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre is set to celebrate 25 years of moving, intimate, thought-provoking musical theater with the Lights Up on 25 gala on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The gala celebration will take place at their theatrical home located at 721 Howard Street in Evanston beginning at 6:30pm. Guests are encouraged to wear formal silver and gold attire.

"We are so excited to have an evening of community and connection with our donors, audience members, artists, and supporters," said Managing & Casting Director Christopher Pazdernik. "After the challenges of the past couple of years, it makes the opportunity to be able to gather that much more meaningful. We have a special evening planned to reflect on and celebrate our past while also dreaming and pushing toward our future."

The evening's events will include passed hors d'oeuvres, desserts, an open bar, and in true Theo Ubique fashion, cabaret style entertainment from several notable artists who have been a part of the theatre's history. The evening will be emceed by Jenny Lamb (Cabaret, Jacques Brel's Lonesome Losers of the Night, Evita, The Lady's Not for Burning, Taming of the Shrew) and feature performances from award-winning and notable performers including Cynthia F. Carter (Working), Satya Chávez (writer of Theo's upcoming Midwest premiere of Refuge), Megan Elk (Sweeney Todd and Hello Again), Harmony France (Grey Gardens), Stephanie Herman (Chess, Sweet and Hot: The Songs of Harold Arlen, Starting Here, Starting Now, Time After Time: The Songs of Julie Styne), Jacquelyne Jones (Sweeney Todd, Honky Tonk Angels), Nora Navarro (Time After Time: The Songs of Jules Styne, Hello Again, Songs for a New World), Quinn Simmons (Godspell), and Colette Todd (Passion, Aspects of Love, Honky Tonk Angels). Theo Ubique's Founding Artistic Director Fred Anzevino will direct with music direction by Eugene Dizon (Starting Here, Starting Now).

"It wouldn't feel like a true Theo Ubique celebration if we didn't celebrate musically! We are lucky to have such talented artists who have performed on our stages these past 25 years," said Anzevino. "We are creating a fun concert that will include both folks reprising their roles from previous Theo performances as well as notable material with a fresh perspective. I look forward to collaborating with this wonderful ensemble and Eugene to create a memorable evening of entertainment."

Gala tickets are available now and cost for individual tickets are $200. Table sponsorships are available, though nearing sell-out, for $1,000. Tickets can be purchased online at theo-u.com/25-gala or by calling the Box Office at 773.939.4101.

ABOUT THEO UBIQUE

Theo Ubique was founded in 1997 by Artistic Director Fred Anzevino. Productions were first staged at the Heartland Studio Theatre, and from 2004 to May 2018, at No Exit Café, where the company began focusing on musicals and revues, reigniting the cabaret theatre trend in Chicago. The company moved to the Howard Street Theatre, a venue owned and developed for Theo Ubique by the City of Evanston, in fall of 2018. Theo Ubique has produced more than 60 shows and won 64 Jeff Awards, having received 154 nominations. The company also earned three After Dark Awards. www.theo-u.com


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Porchlight Announces Cast And Creative Team For RENTPorchlight Announces Cast And Creative Team For RENT
August 22, 2022

Porchlight Music Theatre presents the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, RENT, music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., October 29 - November 27.
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre to Celebrate Silver Anniversary With LIGHTS UP ON 25 GalaTheo Ubique Cabaret Theatre to Celebrate Silver Anniversary With LIGHTS UP ON 25 Gala
August 22, 2022

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre is set to celebrate 25 years of moving, intimate, thought-provoking musical theater with the Lights Up on 25 gala on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The gala celebration will take place at their theatrical home on Howard Street in Evanston beginning at 6:30pm.
City Lit Theater Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring Two World PremieresCity Lit Theater Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring Two World Premieres
August 22, 2022

City Lit Theater announced its lineup for the 2022-23 season. The season will begin in October with the world premiere of THE MARK OF KANE, by Mark Pracht, and conclude in late spring with the world premiere of Kingsley Day and Philip LaZebnik’s musical AZTEC HUMAN SACRIFICE.
Nuns4Fun Announces Its Fall ScheduleNuns4Fun Announces Its Fall Schedule
August 22, 2022

Vicki Quade and Nuns4Fun Entertainment have announced their Fall 2022 season will include five of their best loved religious comedies. Shows will be performed every weekend at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago.
Chicago Dancemakers Forum Gathers Chicagoans For An Improvisers' Dance Jam At Big Marsh ParkChicago Dancemakers Forum Gathers Chicagoans For An Improvisers' Dance Jam At Big Marsh Park
August 18, 2022

​​​​​​​Chicago Dancemakers Forum partners with M.A.D.D. Rhythms, [Un]common Grounds, and We Are Collective for a day of improvisational dance practices in Tap, Contemporary dance, and Freestyle/Hip Hop. The Improvisers' Dance Jam will take place outdoors at Big Marsh Park on the city's southeast side on Saturday, September 24, 2022, 1:00-4:00pm as part of their 5th Annual Celebration of Birds, Bikes, and Beats! Free and open for the public to participate.