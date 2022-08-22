Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre to Celebrate Silver Anniversary With LIGHTS UP ON 25 Gala

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre is set to celebrate 25 years of moving, intimate, thought-provoking musical theater with the Lights Up on 25 gala on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The gala celebration will take place at their theatrical home located at 721 Howard Street in Evanston beginning at 6:30pm. Guests are encouraged to wear formal silver and gold attire.

"We are so excited to have an evening of community and connection with our donors, audience members, artists, and supporters," said Managing & Casting Director Christopher Pazdernik. "After the challenges of the past couple of years, it makes the opportunity to be able to gather that much more meaningful. We have a special evening planned to reflect on and celebrate our past while also dreaming and pushing toward our future."

The evening's events will include passed hors d'oeuvres, desserts, an open bar, and in true Theo Ubique fashion, cabaret style entertainment from several notable artists who have been a part of the theatre's history. The evening will be emceed by Jenny Lamb (Cabaret, Jacques Brel's Lonesome Losers of the Night, Evita, The Lady's Not for Burning, Taming of the Shrew) and feature performances from award-winning and notable performers including Cynthia F. Carter (Working), Satya Chávez (writer of Theo's upcoming Midwest premiere of Refuge), Megan Elk (Sweeney Todd and Hello Again), Harmony France (Grey Gardens), Stephanie Herman (Chess, Sweet and Hot: The Songs of Harold Arlen, Starting Here, Starting Now, Time After Time: The Songs of Julie Styne), Jacquelyne Jones (Sweeney Todd, Honky Tonk Angels), Nora Navarro (Time After Time: The Songs of Jules Styne, Hello Again, Songs for a New World), Quinn Simmons (Godspell), and Colette Todd (Passion, Aspects of Love, Honky Tonk Angels). Theo Ubique's Founding Artistic Director Fred Anzevino will direct with music direction by Eugene Dizon (Starting Here, Starting Now).

"It wouldn't feel like a true Theo Ubique celebration if we didn't celebrate musically! We are lucky to have such talented artists who have performed on our stages these past 25 years," said Anzevino. "We are creating a fun concert that will include both folks reprising their roles from previous Theo performances as well as notable material with a fresh perspective. I look forward to collaborating with this wonderful ensemble and Eugene to create a memorable evening of entertainment."

Gala tickets are available now and cost for individual tickets are $200. Table sponsorships are available, though nearing sell-out, for $1,000. Tickets can be purchased online at theo-u.com/25-gala or by calling the Box Office at 773.939.4101.

ABOUT THEO UBIQUE

Theo Ubique was founded in 1997 by Artistic Director Fred Anzevino. Productions were first staged at the Heartland Studio Theatre, and from 2004 to May 2018, at No Exit Café, where the company began focusing on musicals and revues, reigniting the cabaret theatre trend in Chicago. The company moved to the Howard Street Theatre, a venue owned and developed for Theo Ubique by the City of Evanston, in fall of 2018. Theo Ubique has produced more than 60 shows and won 64 Jeff Awards, having received 154 nominations. The company also earned three After Dark Awards. www.theo-u.com