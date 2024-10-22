The Young People's Theatre of Chicago to Present DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Building on two years of outstanding reviews, sold-out performances, and extraordinary attendance at weekday school matinees, The Young People's Theatre of Chicago transitions this season from an intramural Greenhouse Theater Center project to a stand-alone, professional, non-profit children's theatre.

The company's pivotal 2024-2025 season launches with the return of the smash-hit all-ages musicalthat sold-out every performance in YPT's inaugural season. Mo Willems' adaptation of his ownbest-selling Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus runs Nov 23-Dec 22 at Lincoln Park's historic Greenhouse Theatre Center (2257 N Lincoln Ave).

For tickets and additional information, visit yptchi.org or call the box office at 773 404 7336.

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS

He's back in the driver's seat!!

Adapted by Mo Willems from his own best-selling, Caldecott Honor Award-winning book, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus is the story of a woebegone Pigeon who bemoans his tedious days. But when Bus Driver is running late (gasp!), our irrepressible bird believes that his dream to drive a big beautiful city bus might actually come true!

But can Pigeon really drive the bus?? And, more importantly, should we let him drive a bus??

With music by celebrated TYA composer Deborah Wicks La Puma and puppets designed and builtby Rick Lyon, puppet designer for Broadway's Avenue Q, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus is the best-selling show in YPT history. YPT's first Pigeon production sold-out every single performance weeks before its 2023 opening. Patrons are encouraged to get their tickets early!

YPT is also delighted to announce that Pigeon's original cast is back! Led by Brade Bradshaw as Pigeon, the multi-talented group includes Karla Serrato as Bus Driver, Chamaya Moody as Little Old Lady, Tamsen Glaser as Duckling/Bus Engine and Marquis Bundy as Teenager. Jake Elkins, previously featured in YPT's Junie B. Jones, joins this accomplished group is as Hot Dog Vendor/Business Man.

Artistic director Randy White notes that, "Pigeon was such a wonderful experience for all of us. Our actors mastered the Avenue Q-style hand-and-rod puppets and Willems' wickedly fast vaudeville-inspired dialogue! I'm just so grateful that this brilliant cast and creative team are back. I'm thrilled to hop on the Mo Willems bus one more time!"

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus runs 55 mins. The production is suitable for all ages.

