The Outer Loop to Present the Return of TALK HARD CHICAGO Monthly Event

The Outer Loop will bring back their New York and virtual hit, Talk Hard Chicago, happening the first Monday of every month beginning October 7th. The 15 year old nonprofit theater company is fast becoming known to its Chicago family as a safe space for artists of all skill levels, mediums, & lifestyles.

From The Outer Loop Theater Experience and Raven Theatre comes Talk Hard Chicago - a curated night of new and in progress works from artists of all expressions. Serving playwrights, actors, directors, poets, musicians, singers, DJs, painters, writers, dancers, comedians, filmmakers, and all creatives, to get a peek at what others are making, build community, and show off any new piece they're working on in front of a supportive audience.

Different every night, Talk Hard Chicago is a wonderful opportunity for the artists of Chicago to present new and in progress projects, or watch others do the same, and build community in the process.

The Talk Hard Chicago premiere will take place on October 7th from 7-10pm at Raven Theatre - 6157 N. Clark St Chicago, IL 60660. Beverages will be available for purchase, and bites are provided "on the house."

This event is "Donate What You Can," but a contribution of $20 per person is recommended. The Outer Loop is happy to receive more and grateful to receive any amount you can afford. All proceeds from this event will be divided up between the performing artists to thank them for their work.

An artist at our soft launch of Talk Hard Chicago over the summer gushed, "I'm still reeling from the inspiration and joy I felt in the room that night. I'm thrilled that The Outer Loop is in Chicago and am looking forward to getting involved!"

Tickets and donation info available via: https://www.raventheatre.com/stage/talkhard/

For more information please visit The Outer Loop website: www.outerlooptheater.org

