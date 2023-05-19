The Little Theatre On The Square Announces JERSEY BOYS And More For 2023 Summer Season

Justin Albinder, star of the 2nd National Tour and Norwegian Cruise Lines productions of Jersey Boys, will lead the production as Frankie Valli.

The Little Theatre On The Square opens their 66th anniversary season sponsored by Mid-State Tank of Sullivan.

Show sponsor First Mid Bank & Trust presents Jersey Boys, June 8-18, 2023. Recently, a matinee was added June 16th due to numerous sold-out performances. LTOTS ihas announced that Justin Albinder will star as Frankie Valli. Justin recently performed as Frankie on the 2nd National Tour and Norwegian Cruise Lines productions of Jersey Boys.

The raucously funny The Great American Trailer Park Musical, sponsored by Hydro-Gear of Sullivan and directed by Associate Artistic Director Therese Kincade, will run June 22-July 2. Little Theatre favorite and Broadway World award winner Brittany Ambler will return to perform and choreograph in this hilarious show.

Driving Miss Daisy sponsored by Metro Communications Company of Sullivan is live on-stage July 6-16 starring the beloved Glory Kissel in the title role.

LTOTS is ecstatic to mount an all-new production of Million Dollar Quartet complete with a rock star team of professionals from around the country. Million Dollar Quartet sponsored by Agri-Fab of Sullivan runs July 20-30 and features Taylor Rodriguez as Elvis Presley. In 2017, Taylor was named one of the Top 5 Elvis Tribute Artists in the world. Recently, he was named the 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion by Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE).

Parrotheads and fun seekers alike will flock to Jimmy Buffet's: Escape to Margaritaville. The Show is sponsored by Hild Landscaping & Loman-Ray Insurance Agency and performances are August 3-13. Returning to direct this show is Broadway World award-winning director, Clint Hromsco.

The summer wraps up with A Second Helping: The Church Basement Ladies Sequel running August 17-27. This sweet and funny show welcomes back Heather Beck and Bonner Church from both Mamma Mia! and the 2019 Church Basement Ladies production.

The Little Theatre also has three fabulous shows for young audiences. The Adventures of Robyn Hood, June 13, 15-17, Alice in Wonderland, July 11, 13-15 and Disney's 101 Dalmatians August 8, 10-12. Bring the whole family and be sure to stay after to get autographs from the cast!

The Little Theatre On The Square was the recipient of Four Broadway World Chicago Awards in 2022 including Favorite Neighborhood Theatre, Best Musical (Always, Patsy Cline) Best Direction Of A Musical (Clint Hromsco, La Cage Aux Folles) and Best Performer in a musical, (Brittany Ambler, Always, Patsy Cline). Tickets are available at www.thelittletheatre.org or by calling 217-728-7375.




Recommended For You