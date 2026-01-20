The Jeff Awards Accepting Nominations For The Jeff Impresario Award

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jeff Awards is now accepting nominations from Chicago-area theater companies for the Jeff Impresario Award, which recognizes an outstanding Chicago Non-Equity theater stage manager whose behind-the-scenes work played a vital role in bringing productions to life during the past season. Launched in 2025, the Impresario Award is presented annually for both Non-Equity and Equity theaters as part of the Jeff Awards ceremonies.

Stage manager nominations must be submitted by Chicago-area theater companies only; nominations from individuals will not be considered. All nominations for Non-Equity stage managers are due by Friday, January 30, 2026, at 5 p.m. CST. Theater company representatives may submit nominations using the official online form.

The Impresario Award represents the fourth recent expansion of Jeff Awards recognition, following the addition of awards for Short Runs and World Language Productions, as well as the Jeff Impact Fellowship, which provides a cash award to emerging artists of color. The Jeff Awards currently evaluates excellence in more than 30 artistic and technical categories as part of its ongoing mission to support and celebrate Chicago theater.

Additional information about the 2026 Non-Equity Jeff Awards will be announced in February, including details on ticket access and the announcement of nominations. The 52nd Jeff Awards for Non-Equity Theater will be held on Monday, March 23, 2026, at the Harris Theater in Chicago.

The Jeff Awards was established in 1968 to recognize Equity productions, with the Non-Equity Wing founded in 1973. The organization evaluates hundreds of productions annually and presents two awards ceremonies honoring work across both Equity and Non-Equity seasons.