The Dillinger Escape Plan Reveals Lineup for August 24 Show at Salt Shed

On August 24 The Dillinger Escape Plan will be playing at Chicago’s The Salt Shed as part of a limited run of performances celebrating the 25 anniversary of their highly acclaimed debut album, Calculating Infinity. Today the band is thrilled to unveil the final lineup for the evening, announcing they will share the stage with an incredible roster of supporting acts, making this a night to remember for all fans. Joining The Dillinger Escape Plan will be:

TRASH TALK

SECRET CHIEFS 3

THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE AND I AM NO LONGER AFRAID TO DIE

NO MEN

The band will play Calculating Infinity in its entirety with co-founder and original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis. Backing Minakakis will be founding guitarist Ben Weinman, as well as bassist Liam Wilson and drummer Billy Rymer. "This show is more than just a performance for us; it's a celebration of history and music," said original singer and founding member Dimitri Minakakis."We couldn't be more excited to share the full lineup finally. Each of these bands brings something unique to the table, and together, we're going to make this an unforgettable night. Not only do most of these bands share a very special history with Dillinger, but performing these songs in the city where John Dillinger met his demise and became known as one of the world's most notorious criminals and escape artists feels sort of poetic. I still remember watching Dillinger documentaries with the band and some of our friends when the name was born. Not only did we consider this band an escape from a life of mediocrity growing up in the suburbs of NJ, but we also were really inspired by the rebellious, and defiant spirit that made Dillinger so notorious.”

Tickets are available here.

The Dillinger Escape Plan is also confirmed for a multi-night run in Brooklyn, NY at the iconic Brooklyn Paramount. The shows are on June 21, 22 and 23 and are sold-out. The dates follow a set earlier this month at the No Values Festival in Pomona, CA.

The Dillinger Escape Plan dates

June 21 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

June 22 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

June 23 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

August 24 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

The Dillinger Escape Plan, renowned for their mind-bending musical compositions and legendary high-energy live shows, officially disbanded in 2017 following three unforgettable final performances at Terminal 5 in New York City. After years of unwavering fan support, an incessant barrage of reunion appeals, and numerous reissues, the band will return, honoring the album that initiated their groundbreaking journey. With its distinctive fusion of hardcore punk, progressive metal, and jazz, which left both fans and critics in awe, Calculating Infinity not only defined their sound but also revolutionized the game from the outset.

"It's been a long time coming for this opportunity to perform in a project I helped create over 25 years ago," said Minakakis. "Having the chance to celebrate 25 years of Calculating Infinity with my closest friends in life is just a dream turned real. I'm looking forward to seeing all the old faces, as well as all the new ones. The Dillinger Escape Plan has always been more than just a band. We were a force of nature. This reunion show is our way of thanking the fans who have stood by us and the album we made in a small basement in NJ all those years ago."

Liam Wilson who shared the stage with Dimitri soon after the release of Calculating Infinity and continued to share the stage with Weinman until the band Farewell shows in 2017 had this to say, " Amped to go party like it’s 1999 again and give this album the birthday party it deserves! These songs are still unfuckwithable and as a musician, it’s rad to have the opportunity to get back under the hood of this album and revisit my salad days, this time with more seasoning. Dimitri always had such a menacing presence and venomous voice, it’s gonna be killer to rip these songs with him up there with us!"

"Dimitri has remained one of my longest and closest friends," added Weinman. "Even after leaving the band, his support and contributions through his work on our first albums have kept an everlasting spark in my heart for what we did together. I remember the first day we met. He was the new guy in school and I drove by him and gave him the finger. Then I reversed the car and asked him if he wanted to hang out and make a band. I said, you look like a singer dude. " " " We could have never imagined what an impact that moment would have."

He continued: "While we are all very happy with the resolve of the band in 2017 with Greg, something still feels unsaid as far as the Dimitri era of the band and with so many people talking about the album and after performing a handful of first album performances with Suicidal Tendencies, it just all made sense. This needed to happen!"

For many fans, the chance to experience the sonic atomic blast of The Dillinger Escape Plan performing Calculating Infinity live with Minakakis at the helm is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This reunion show offers fans not only the chance to witness the magic that sparked the band's meteoric rise over the past 25 years, but to experience the album that started it all performed right in front of them.

The Dillinger Escape Plan's mastery of their craft is unparalleled. Their live shows are an explosive spectacle of precision and passion. This reunion show promises to be no different. Prepare for an unforgettable night as they revisit the album that defined a genre and marked the beginning of their legendary career.

About The Dillinger Escape Plan and Calculating Infinity

The Dillinger Escape Plan is a globally celebrated American metal powerhouse, recognized for their groundbreaking and uniquely intense contributions to the heavy music scene. Their debut album, Calculating Infinity, stands as a genre-defining masterpiece, marking a pivotal moment not only for the band but for the entire genre. It landed on countless “Best Of The Year” lists the year it dropped including Best Metal Album of the Year by Revolver Magazine. It was later listed among the Top 10 Metal Albums of All Time by Metal Injection. Loudwire has since placed the record third on their list of "25 Best Metalcore albums of all-time" with writer Stephen Hill stating that "the influence of The Dillinger Escape Plan is present at every major rock festival in the shape of any forward-thinking, heavy band and even in the current metalcore or tech-metal production line (who have aped elements of their sound in the most piss-weak and desperate way). But the fact that these bands are here at all and able to appeal to a wider audience is in no small part due to the trail blazed by Calculating Infinity and its utter contempt for compromise and uniformity." In 2017 Rolling Stone called the LP “one of the greatest metal albums of all time” and despite disbanding that same year, The Dillinger Escape Plan’s legacy continues to inspire musicians and fans alike.

