The Conspirators Perform COMMEDIA DIVINA: IT'S WORSE THAN THAT Next Month

The Conspirators will present a retooling of Commedia Divina: It’s Worse Than That, written by Sid Feldman and directed by Wm. Bullion, at the Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St., October 18 - November 10. The production includes one preview performance on Thursday Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. with the press opening Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Thursdays - Sundays at 7 p.m. Please note: the October 31 and November 1, 2, 8 and 9 performances will be special late night performances held at 10 p.m. In addition there will be an Industry Night Election Special performance on Monday, November 4 at 7 p.m. The running time is 75 minutes. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online at conspirewithus.org.

Commedia Divina: It’s Worse Than That is back after a COVID-cut-short run in 2023. Buzz Center Stage calls the original 2023 production “Outrageously funny—The Conspirators latest show is an absolute laugh fest, and may just be their funniest so far!” This highly recommended comedy tells the story of a suburban business heiress from northern Georgia (*ahem*) who is escorted through Dante’s (heavily updated) Nine Circles of Hell by holy man, Fr. Virgil. Will she learn the right lessons and mend her ways? Or, more likely, will Washington never be the same? In either case, Hell awaits! The Conspirators employ their firebrand neo-Commedia performance style to bring the audience laughs, tears and gut-punches with the Third Coast Review saying ”The Conspirators create bizarre and brilliant magic—a rollicking good time!” The show is deemed RECOMMENDED by all who reviewed it—the Chicago Reader, Buzz Center Stage and Third Coast Review.

Commedia Divina: It's Worse Than That RETOOLED CAST

The cast of Commedia Divina: It’s Worse Than That (RETOOLED!) includes Christine Watt (she/her) reprising her role of Malady Traitor Greene and Corin Wiggins (they/she/he) joining the cast as Father Virgil. Travis Barnhardt (he/him) and Donaldson Cardenas (he/they) return in their hilarious turns as Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham, respectively. The rest of this crackerjack ensemble includes Eva Andrews (she/her); Emily Fernandez (she/her); Tess Vincent (she/her); Mitch Maguire (he/him); Jimmy Dwyer (he/him); Kelly Opalko (she/her); Lex Mann Turner (they/he) and Harper McCoy (she/they).

The alternating percussionists for Commedia Divina: It’s Worse Than That (RETOOLED!) includes Dakota Norman (he/him); Aimee Bass (she/her) and Becky Bond (she/they).

The understudy cast includes Viva la Mort star Libby Conkle (she/her), stepping in as Malady Traitor Greene November 1-3 while Watt runs the New York Marathon. The rest of the understudies are Sam Erwin (they/them); Ariel Noble (they/she); Elena Avila (she/her); AL SMART (they/them); Mike McShane (he/him); Collan Simmons (he/him) and Demitri Magas (he/him).

The Production Team includes Wm. Bullion (he/him, director/executive artistic director); Sid Feldman (he/him, playwright/producer); Gabe Seplow (he/him, production manager); Matt Bonaccorso (he/him, stage manager); Mike McShane (he/him, lighting design/scenic consultant); Christen Krasch (she/they, media design/props/assistant stage manager); Sebby Woldt (they/them, sound design); Kit Medic (they/them, costume designer); Meghan Lynham (she/her, choreographer); Libby Beyreis (she/her, violence design); Kate Akerboom (they/she, makeup design) and Elena Avila (she/her, assistant director).

