The Beverly Theatre Guild Presents TWELVE ANGRY JURORS

The Beverly Theatre Guild will present the timeless courtroom drama Twelve Angry Jurors on February 14-16, 2025. This well-known theatrical work is set to captivate audiences with its compelling portrayal of the judicial process and the complexities of human nature.

Adapted for the stage by Sherman L. Sergel from Reginald Rose's original teleplay, this intense and thought-provoking production invites viewers into the deliberation room, where twelve jurors are tasked with determining the fate of a young man accused of murder. As tensions rise, personalities clash, and biases emerge, the play offers an unflinching look at the power of prejudice, the search for truth, and the fragility of justice.

Grey Sindaco of Chicago's Uptown neighborhood returns to direct this powerful and moving drama that will be set in the modern day. Sindaco was at the helm of the smash hit musical, Guys & Dolls for BTG last season. This second show of BTG's 2024-25 season is being produced by Glenn Hering of Chicago-Beverly, and assistant directed by Morgan Ayres of Palos Heights.

The mixed-gender jury is a melting pot of varying backgrounds and socioeconomic backgrounds, such as Juror 5, who grew up in a dangerous neighborhood; Juror 11, an immigrant; and Juror 12, a marketing executive. The play touches on themes that seem particularly relevant to today, especially given the issues brought to the forefront with the new presidential administration. Starring in the talented ensemble cast of jurors are: Mamie Alexander (South Loop), Nancy Alvarez (Garfield Ridge), Rocco Ayala (Westmont), Shannon Bracken (Oak Lawn), Gabriel Delli (Highland Park), Fred Eberle (Oak Lawn), Nelson Gutierrez (Bucktown), Tabitha Kushlakus (Round Lake), Patrick McIver Kyle (Logan Square), Victor Mallari (Ashburn), Greg Trusk (Oak Lawn), and Daniel Walsh (Northbrook). Appearing in featured roles will be Morgan Ayres (Palos Heights), Mac Gillespie (Beverly), and Meg Massaro (Beverly).

To enhance your live theatre experience during the Valentine's Day weekend, BTG has partnered with Jenny's Steak & Banquets in Chicago Ridge for a special Dinner+Show promotion. Enjoy a meal of your choice from a prix fixe menu of delicious entrees and a ticket to the show for only $50 per person. Reservations are required. See the BTG ticketing website for more details.

The Beverly Theatre Guild is Chicago's longest running community theatre company and is currently in its 62nd season. All BTG shows are performed at the Baer Theater, a 425-seat venue with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, located at 2153 West 111th Street on the campus of the Morgan Park Academy. Information on BTG may be found at www.beverlytheatreguild.org.

