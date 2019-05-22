Teatro Vista Announces 2019-20 Season

Teatro Vista, Chicago's leading professional Latinx theater company for 30 years, announced today its 2019-20 season line-up.

The Midwest premiere of Hope: Part II of A Mexican Trilogy by Evelina Fern ndez brings a grand exploration of Mexican American life in the '60s to the start of Chicago's fall theater season. Hope follows the voyage of the Morales family through that turbulent, transformational time, marked by a new young president, the dawn of the sexual revolution and the rock 'n' roll explosion. Teatro Vista Artistic Director Ricardo Guti rrez directs. Hope: Part II of A Mexican Trilogy is also the company's entry in DESTINOS 3rd Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. Performances are September 21 October 27, 2019 at a location TBA.

Next spring Teatro Vista breathes life into The Dream King, a world premiere by ensemble member Marvin Quijada, directed by fellow ensemble member Sandra M rquez. The Dream King is a genre-bending classic love story with a twist: a man falls in love with the woman of his dreams, while in his dreams. Imaginative, inventive, sweet and sometimes scary, The Dream King is a stunning piece of physical theater, told with a lush musical score and mostly without words. Performances are April 4 May 10, 2020 at The Richard Christiansen Theatre in The Biograph, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago.

Women mariachis? It's about time! Teatro Vista's third 2019-20 production is American Mariachi, a heartwarming and hilarious new comedy about the freedom to dream big by Jos Cruz Gonz lez, presented in association with Goodman Theatre. Familia, amor and tradici n are at the heart of this hilarious and heartwarming new comedy about an all-female mariachi band. Goodman Resident Artistic Associate Henry Godinez, who co-founded Teatro Vista 30 years ago, directs. Performances are April 25-May 31, 2020 in Goodman's Albert Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago.

Teatrovista.org is your online gateway to tickets and information about the company's 2019-20 season.

Single tickets to Teatro Vista's fall production Hope: Part II of A Mexican Trilogy go on sale this summer via clata.org, the DESTINOS 3rd Chicago International Latino Theater Festival's website.

Tickets to The Dream King go on sale Monday, February 24, 2020 online at victorygardens.org and via the Victory Gardens box office, (773) 871-3000. Single tickets to Teatro Vista Productions are $20-$35, with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more.





