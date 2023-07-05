THE WHO'S TOMMY & More Lead Chicago's July 2023 Top Picks

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Check out our top picks for July 2023!

THE WHO'S TOMMY & More Lead Chicago's July 2023 Top Picks

The Who’s Tommy

Goodman Theatre's Albert Theatre - June 13, 2023 through August 6, 2023

Myth and spectacle combine in a fresh reinvention of The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock concept album, Tommy—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. Tony Award-winning composer Pete Townshend and Tony Award-winning original director Des McAnuff find powerful resonance reexamining this iconic story for today.

For tickets: click here.

THE WHO'S TOMMY & More Lead Chicago's July 2023 Top Picks

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Memorial Opera House - July 20, 2023 through August 06, 2023

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

For tickets: click here.

THE WHO'S TOMMY & More Lead Chicago's July 2023 Top Picks

Inclined to Decline

The Rooted Space - July 14, 2023 through July 15, 2023

Rejection letters are an inevitable part of our adult lives. Whether it’s a rejection letter from a college or a job, they almost always have the same uncomfortable effect. The person on the receiving end feels somewhat dejected even if they did not want the position in the first place. While they are invariably unpleasant, our reactions to them may vary widely. We may try to learn from the rejection; we may mope for a period of time then move on with our lives; we may angrily crumble the letter and throw it in the trash; or we may stubbornly decide to apply again and again until acceptance or death.

For tickets: click here.

THE WHO'S TOMMY & More Lead Chicago's July 2023 Top Picks HAIR

Skokie Theatre - June 23, 2023 through July 30, 2023

The American musical that changed theatre forever, HAIR celebrates the sixties in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory. To an infectiously energetic rock beat, the show wows audiences with songs like “Aquarius,” “Good Morning, Starshine,” “Hair,” and “Let The Sunshine In.” Exploring ideas of identity, community, global responsibility and peace, HAIR remains relevant as ever as it examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world.

For tickets: click here.

THE WHO'S TOMMY & More Lead Chicago's July 2023 Top Picks

A Distinct Society

Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre - June 22, 2023 through July 23, 2023

Nothing much ever happens in a sleepy library that straddles the border of the U.S. and Canada. But when an Iranian father and daughter, separated by the international border, start using the library as a meeting place, the French-Canadian librarian, an American customs agent and a local teenager find their quiet lives suddenly full of excitement and consequence. Inspired by true events, A Distinct Society is a touching and funny new play about the many things—family, food, art, love, and politics—that can either divide or unite us.

For tickets: click here.

THE WHO'S TOMMY & More Lead Chicago's July 2023 Top Picks

Catch Me If You Can The Musical

The Edge Theater - July 08, 2023 through July 23, 2023

Based on the hit DreamWorks film starring Leo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, this splashy spectacle follows the high-flying adventures of a globetrotting con artist. Seeking fame and fortune, Frank Abignale, Jr. runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination, and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a number of people to live the high life. When Frank's lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes. Based on the DreamWorks Motion Picture Music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, and a book by Terrence McNally. "Catch Me If You Can" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

For tickets: click here.

THE WHO'S TOMMY & More Lead Chicago's July 2023 Top Picks

Merrily We Roll Along

Invictus Theatre - June 23, 2023 through July 23, 2023

The beloved classic musical Merrily We Roll Along moves backwards in time to tell the story of three friends as they face critical choices that change the trajectory of their lives. Blank Theatre Company is excited to bring Chicago audiences this moving story, featuring one of Stephen Sondheim's greatest scores!

For tickets: click here.

THE WHO'S TOMMY & More Lead Chicago's July 2023 Top Picks

Black Girl Therapy

Piven Theatre - July 15, 2023 through July 15, 2023

Every girl has a number. Do you know yours? Six black girls, strangers to each other, go to a group therapy session. They may be strangers going in but they’ll never be the same coming out. The therapist has each girl to choose her number which will define who she is. Come join the session and find the answer to what is your number. Every girl has a number… what’s yours?

For tickets: click here.

THE WHO'S TOMMY & More Lead Chicago's July 2023 Top Picks

The Sweetest Season: A Gathering of Indigenous Creativity

Goodman Theatre - Owen Theatre - July 14, 2023 through July 15, 2023

Back for a second year, The Sweetest Season expands to include two performances of a spoken word and song showcase, staged readings, workshops, a Native-curated gathering and more. Presented in partnership with The Mitchell Museum of the American Indian.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.



Recommended For You