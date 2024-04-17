Full Cast Set for MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL World Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting is complete for Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil—a new musical based on John Berendt’s iconic non-fiction book that makes its world premiere in the 856-seat Albert Theatre this summer. With a book by MacArthur “Genius” Grantee Taylor Mac and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, the world-premiere production will be directed by Tony Award winner Rob Ashford, with choreography by Tanya Birl.

Joining the previously announced Tony- and Grammy-Award winning actor J. Harrison Ghee in the role of The Lady Chablis; Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Jim Williams; and Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess as Emma Dawes, the cast features stage and screen notables Lance Roberts (The Best Man) as Bobby Lewis; Austin Colby (The Great Gatsby) as Danny Hansford; Bailee Endebrock (Parade) as Corrine Strong; Shanel Bailey (The Book of Mormon) as Lavella Cole; Jessica Molaskey (Sunday in the Park with George) as Alma Knox Carter; Brianna Buckley (the ripple, the wave that carried me home) as Minerva; Mary Ernster (War Paint) as Serena Barnes/Dawn Avery; McKinley Carter (Turn of the Century) as Vera Strong; and more.

The world-premiere production of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil appears June 25 - August 4, 2024 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre); opening night is July 8. For tickets ($25 – 165, subject to change), call 312.443.3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Midnight. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of Northern Trust (Lead Corporate Sponsor) and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP (Corporate Sponsor Partner).

“We’re kind of giddy to welcome this absolutely sensational cast and top-flight creative team for the world premiere of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” said Artistic Director Susan V. Booth. “This collection of humans is like the dream dinner party, and we can’t wait to invite you to the table they’re setting. Some will be new to you, some are old friends, and all of them make this singular creation Chicago’s must-see musical event of summer 2024.”

John Berendt’s 1994 blockbuster non-fiction book, a Pulitzer-Prize finalist that was on the New York Times Best-Seller list for 216 weeks and was adapted for Clint Eastwood's 1997 film of the same name, becomes a seductive new musical. Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil — which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever.

The award-winning creative team includes sets by Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, costumes by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Olivier- and Tony Award-winning designer Neil Austin and sound design by AUDELCO Award-winner Jon Weston. Casting is by Lauren Port, CSA and The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin, CSA.