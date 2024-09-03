THE OTHER WITCH Will Premiere Live At The Ruth Page Center For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following its critically acclaimed virtual premiere in 2021, "The Other Witch," an evocative work by award-winning choreographer and Guggenheim Fellow Nejla Yatkin, will be performed live for the first time at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts on November 9, 2024, at 7:00 PM. This highly anticipated event marks the transition of the piece from screen to stage, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience the work in a new and dynamic form before it continues its journey to Virginia.

Originally supported by the Chicago Dancemakers Forum Award, "The Other Witch" made its debut as a three-part solo dance film during the Columbia Dance Center's fall series. The work is a profound exploration of the human psyche, blending dance, ritual, and multimedia elements to delve into the archetypes of the witch and the shaman. Conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic, Yatkin collaborated with composer Shamou, dramaturg Susan Manning, Lighting Designer Jacob Snodgrass and multimedia artist Enki Andrews to create a sensory-rich experience that transcended the limitations of virtual performance. Inspired by Mary Wigman's 1914 dance "Hexentanz" (Witch Dance), the dance explores themes of otherness, shadow, and transformation.

"The Other Witch" received widespread praise for its ability to evoke "an otherworldly atmosphere", resonating deeply with audiences during a time of global uncertainty. Critics highlighted Yatkin's masterful use of light and shadow, which brought a sense of hope and connection in a period marked by isolation.

Now, after a long-awaited return to the stage, audiences can experience "The Other Witch" as a live performance. This rendition will expand upon the original film's themes, drawing the audience into a visceral, collective experience that is both intimate and expansive. A post-performance discussion with historian Susan Manning will offer further insights into the work's rich layers.

Reflecting on the transition from screen to stage, Yatkin shared, "The move to a live performance introduces a new dimension to 'The Other Witch.' While the virtual format allowed for deep personal reflection, the live performance will amplify the communal energy, inviting the audience to engage directly with the space, music, and dance in a shared ritualistic experience."

Tickets for the November 9th performance are now available and can be purchased online at [Eventbrite-Here]. Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness the evolution of "The Other Witch" from a virtual exploration to a live, transformative experience.

Comments