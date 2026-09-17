THE NICETIES to Open at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

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Fleetwood -Jourdain Theatre has announced the cast and production team for the final production of its 2026 season. THE NICETIES, a two-character play by Eleanor Burgess, follows a 20-year-old Black college student in a meeting with her white professor to discuss the student's term paper about slavery's effect on the American Revolution.

The paper's thesis is that the revolution would not have succeeded without the contributions of black slaves. The professor disagrees, and what begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about race, history, and power.

Fleetwood-Jourdain Producing Artistic Director Tim Rhoze, who will direct the play and design the set, announced his cast today. Appearing as the student, Zoe, will be Georgerinna Farley, whose stage and television credits include IN THE CONTINUUM for Pegasus Theatre and SEND HELP for AMC Networks. Janine, the professor, will be played by Jesi Mullins, who is currently appearing in ADVANCE MAN for Strawdog Theatre Company, and has extensive television credits that include CHICAGO MED. THE NICETIES will be performed at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes Street in Evanston, from October 31 through November 15. The press opening will be Sunday, November 1 at 3 pm.

The world premiere of THE NICETIES, directed by Chicago's Kimberly Senior, was co-produced during the 2018-2019 season by the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston, Massachusetts; Manhattan Theatre Club in New York, New York; and McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, New Jersey. THE NEW YORK TIMES said it was “a bristling, provocative debate play about race and privilege in the United States, and it begs to be argued with.” DC THEATER ARTS called it “a brilliant and important play.”



The production team for FJT'S THE NICETIES, in addition to Rhoze as Director and Set Designer, includes Brenden Marble (Lighting Designer), Rick Sims (Sound Designer), Kate Parker-Burrows (Costume Designer), Shane Rogers (Technical Director), Phil Timberlake (Vocal Coach), Bria Walker-Rhoze (Artistic Associate, Dramaturg), Tara Malpass (Stage Manager), and Joe Ciresi (Assistant Stage Manager).



Tickets to THE NICETIES are $33.00, Seniors $22.00, Students $10.00 at the box office on the day of performance with ID. Tickets are on sale at www.fjtheatre.com.

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