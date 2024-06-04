THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Announced At Otherworld Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Otherworld Theatre Company, North America's premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre production company, today announced the cast and crew for THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL.

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen, and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed in his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend, and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score,

The cast includes Valerie Cambron (Percy), Molly Menuck (Grover), Isabela Barry (Annabeth), Joseph Yanez (Luke), Justin Grey McPike (Mrs. Dobbs, Silena, Oracle, Medusa, Charon), Hayley Brenner (Sally Jackson Clarisse), Jake Blonstein (Gabe, Mr. D), Ethan Evans (Chron, Poseidon, Hades), Krista Rose Coniglio (Katie Gardner, Thalia).

Directed and produced by Otherworld Theatre's Artistic Director Tiffany Keane Schaefer and Collin Borisenko, the production team also includes Karina Osbourne (Lighting Design) and Giselle Durand (Stage Manager).

This electrifying adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novel promises an adventure “worthy of the gods,” running July 12 - August 18, 2024, at the theatre's storefront location at 3914 N. Clark St. Tickets ($40 with some pay-what-you-can tickets available for each performance) available at www.otherworldtheatre.org. THE LIGHTNING THIEF performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Comments