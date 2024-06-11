THE KITE RUNNER Is Now Playing at the CIBC Theatre Through Late June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway In Chicago is presenting THE KITE RUNNER, now playing at the CIBC Theatre for a limited engagement through June 23 only. Ticket information and the performance schedule are below.

The cast is led by Ramzi Khalaf as Amir and features Raji Ahsan, Danish Farooqui, Shahzeb Zahid Hussain, Hassan Nazari-Robati, Haythem Noor, James Rana, Jonathan Shaboo, Fawad Siddiqui, Kevin Stevens, Wiley Naman Strasser, Awesta Zarif, Jade Ziane, and Sophie Zmorrod. They join Salar Nader, the renowned musician who dazzled audiences in the Broadway production, who was previously announced to be reprising his role as Tabla Artist for the tour.

The powerful stage production of THE KITE RUNNER tells a haunting tale of friendshipspanning cultures and continents, following one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country, and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the incident which will change their lives forever. Told across two decades and two continents, THE KITE RUNNER is an unforgettable journey of forgiveness, and shows us all that we can be good again.

Originally published in 2003, Hosseini’s The Kite Runner became a bestseller across the globe and has since been published in 70 countries, selling 31.5 million copies in 60 languages. Now this powerful story has been adapted into a stunning stage production.

THE KITE RUNNER originally premiered at the San Jose Repertory Theater in 2009. In 2013, Nottingham Playhouse and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse staged a new production in the UK. In 2017, THE KITE RUNNER returned to the stage in London’s West End for two critically lauded, limited engagements at Wyndham’s Theatre and the Playhouse Theatre. The much-anticipated Broadway production played a strictly limited run at the Hayes Theater in the summer of 2022.

THE KITE RUNNER is directed byGiles Croftand adapted byMatthew Spangler. The creative team includes Jonathan Girling (Composer and Musical Supervisor), Barney George (Scenic and Costume Design), Charles Balfour (Lighting Design), Drew Baumohl (Sound Design), William Simpson (Projection Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Director), Kitty Winter (Movement Director), Damian Sandys (Associate Director), John Fortunato (Production Stage Manager) and James Latus (Production Supervisor). Humaira Ghilzai serves as Cultural Consultant and Dialect Coach.

THE KITE RUNNER is produced byVictoria Lang,Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland of Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Jayne Baron Sherman, Hunter Arnold, and Kayla Greenspan in association withMartin Dodd for UK Productions Ltd., and Stuart GalbraithforFlying Entertainment Ltd/Kilimanjaro Group Ltd. Daryl Rothis the Executive Producer.

For more information visit TheKiteRunnerBroadway.com

Comments

