THE HEART SELLERS by Lloyd Suh to be Presented at Northlight Theatre This Winter

Northlight Theatre will continue its 2024–2025 season with The Heart Sellers, Lloyd Suh’s funny and moving play about the Asian immigrant experience in the 1970s, directed by Helen Young. The Heart Sellers runs January 23 – February 23, 2025, at Northlight Theatre.

It’s Thanksgiving 1973, and life in the USA is lonely for recent Asian immigrants Jane and Luna, with their workaholic husbands leaving them to fend for themselves. Over sips of wine and a questionable frozen turkey, they reminisce about home and dream of spreading their wings together in the land of opportunity: disco dancing, learning to drive, and even a visit to Disneyland. Inspired by the landmark “Hart-Celler Act” which opened a new path to citizenship for people around the world, this funny and moving play gives a big-hearted voice to the Asian immigrant experience.

Artistic Director BJ Jones comments, “Lloyd Suh’s play offers the tale of two women from different countries and cultures, learning about each other, their new home, and the odd custom of cooking a turkey to celebrate America’s uncomfortable beginnings. The metaphor is not lost on us, and we root for these women and their own journeys. It’s a deceptively funny and yet profound tale. These brave pioneers struggle to learn about each other and their new life. It’s a glimpse of our own ancestors' journeys, and conversely, reflects the very moment that occupies the national conversation today. It offers the opportunity for us to have compassion for those who seek a better life and, one would argue, contribute to the strength and quality of ours.”

The cast is: Aja Alcazar (Luna) and Seoyoung Park (Jane).

The creative team includes: John Culbert (Set Design), Jessica Kuehnau Wardell (Costume Design), Maggie Fullilove-Nugent (Co-Lighting Design), Josiah Croegaert (Co-Lighting Designer), Forrest Gregor (Sound Design) and Nicolas Bartleson (Properties Designer). Jooyoung Cho is the dramaturg and Katie Klemme is the production stage manager).

