THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY SWEATER Comes to Paramount's Copley Theatre

The Second City will present The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Sweater, November 21-December 23 at Paramount's Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora.

The west suburban return of Second City's annual holiday revue promises to be an unforgettable show filled with the number one, doctor recommended relief from seasonal stress… laughter!

Skip the same-old holiday reruns. Festive family gatherings, office parties, classic holiday movies… nothing is off limits! What better way to send off 2024 than to roast it like chestnuts on an open fire?

Don't miss this fast-paced, interactive comedy revue stuffed with seasonal songs, sketches, and of course, a generous helping of The Second City's world-famous improv comedy. Performances are November 21-December 23: Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 3 p.m., concluding with a final performance on Monday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m. Exceptions: Added performance Wednesday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m. No performance Thursday, November 28 (Thanksgiving Day).

Tickets are $43 and on sale now. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Plan ahead, as these shows will sell out.

Paramount's Copley Theatre is located at 8 E. Galena Blvd. in the North Island Center in downtown Aurora, across the street from Paramount Theatre. This production is for audiences 18 years and older due to adult language and content. Children under 11 are not allowed.

